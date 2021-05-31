Quick Recipe: Chef Suvir Saran shares an easy recipe for all beginners to enhance their cooking skill

If you are a beginner on cooking and thinking to upgrade your skill, then start with easy recipes initially. And hence, Chef Suvir Saran gives a quick recipe so that beginners can enhance their cooking skills.

If you are a beginner in cooking, then initially it’s convenient to start with easy and quick recipes that can be made with ease. And then gradually you can upgrade your skill with other recipes that take more time to get prepared. But making easy recipe doesn’t mean sticking to only one dish and have it on a daily basis. You can bring uniqueness and variety even in easy recipes and make it more delicious and flavourful. Just like Chef Suvir Saran has shared an exclusive recipe with us that is perfect for all beginners as it’s easy to prepare and of course, time-consuming. So, without further ado, let’s quickly check the recipe to make it on your own and enhance your cooking skill.

Penne with Popped Tomatoes and Bacon

Serves 4

Ingredients:

14.5-ounce/500 g box whole-grain, multi-grain, or nutrient-enriched penne pasta

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon/15 g extra-virgin olive oil

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2-pound slab bacon cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh basil

1 large red onion, quartered and sliced crosswise

1 1/2 pounds/680 g cherry tomatoes, halved if large

Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Recipe

1-Bring a large pot of water to boil over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of salt and the pasta and cook following the package instructions until the pasta is done. Drain through a colander and set aside.

2-While the pasta is cooking, heat the oil and black pepper in a large skillet over medium heat until the pepper produces fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the bacon and cook until it starts to render some fat, about 1 minute. Stir in the onions and cook until they begin to soften, about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the salt and cook until the onions wilt and bacon takes on a bit of colour around the edges, about 5 minutes.

3-Add the tomatoes, cover the pan, and cook until the tomatoes are starting to shrivel and shrink (but aren’t mushy), 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the pasta and divide among bowls. Serve with lots of freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

Also Read: 6 Popular South Indian fried food items to indulge during snacking

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×