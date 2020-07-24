Quick Recipe: Here's how to prepare barfi WITHOUT gas, mawa and ghee

In a mood for a yummy sweet dish? Then prepare this super easy no mawa, no gas and no ghee barfi which you can prepare in just a few minutes.

After reading the headline, you must be curious or might even think how this dish is even possible as Indian sweet dishes, most of them, are incomplete without mawa and ghee. Thanks to YouTuber Bristi Home Kitchen, one can actually prepare a sweet dish without khoya and clarified butter. For this barfi recipe, you need desiccated coconut, condensed milk and milk powder as main ingredients. And yes, you don't even have to start the oven or stove to prepare the same. If you have sweet tooth and craving for some sweet treat then you can prepare this dish which is super easy to prepare. The ingredients are also very easily available.

Speaking of barfi, this milk-based sweet is one of the popular types of Indian mithai. The name is derived apparently from Persian word barf, which means snow. Some of the popular varieties of barfi are besan barfi, kaaju barfi or katli, pista barfi and sing barfi among others. The flavour of a barfi is often enhanced by including fruits, nuts and spices such as cardamom. Barfis are usually coated with a thin layer of silver vark. This sweet dish is usually cut into neat cubes, triangles or diamonds and are available in several flavours, colours, shapes and texture. So, without further ado, read on to know the recipe.

Coconut barfi recipe by Youtuber Bristi Home Kitchen:

Main Ingredients

1.5 cup desiccated coconut

1 cup milk powder

1/4 cup condensed milk

1/4 Tsp condensed milk

Additional Ingredients

1/4 tsp Kewra essence

Food colour

Apply silver vark

Butter paper

Method:

Add desiccated coconut, milk powder, condensed milk and kewra essence in a big bowl and mix well.

Make a soft dough. Divide the dough into two equal parts. In one portion add orange food colour and combine well.

Give design as per your choice the Youtuber made rectangle shapes from both dough balls. Follow the video to know the technique better.

Wrap the barfi in cling wrap or butter paper and refrigerate for an hour.

Apply silver vark on it. Finally cut in square pieces.

Check out the video right below.

What are your views on the same? Are you planning to prepare it? Let us know in the comment section below.

