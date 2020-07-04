Quick Recipe: Here's how you can prepare coconut cookies without oven

Quick Recipe: You can prepare these eggless no oven coconut cookies in a jiffy. Read on to know the ingredients and method.

Are you a big fan of melt-in-your-mouth cookies and want to prepare a big batch for your evening snacks? Then read on. Today we are sharing a recipe of yummy coconut cookies which are soft, chewy and crunchy in texture and loaded with sweet coconut flavours. So, if you like devour coconut then these cookies which have amazing taste and texture will satiate your taste buds. The flavour and irresistible aroma of the cookies will make you eat more than one for sure.

The best part of this recipe is that it is eggless and even those who don't have an oven can prepare them with the help of Wok aka Kadhai. Quick tip, make sure to measure the flour correctly as adding too much flour is one of the common mistakes in baking. Use a measuring cup, and later a knife to level it off. You can keep these cookies around a week in a sealed container. And can freeze the cookie dough for up to two months. So, you can thaw and bake as per your requirement.

Check out coconut cookie recipe by YouTuber Bristi Home Kitchen

Ingredients

3/4 cup powdered sugar

100 gm butter

1 cup desiccated coconut

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 Tsp baking powder

Method:

First, add powdered sugar in a bowl. Then add butter, mix until you get a fluffy texture.

Now, add the desiccated coconut. Take a sieve and sift and add all-purpose flour and baking powder.

Fold all the ingredients well till you get a crumbly dough. Now, knead the dough with your hands.

Create cookies and coat with desiccated coconut and keep placing them in an oil greased plate.

Sprinkle sugar on the top of the cookies.

Place a stand in the kadhai. Cover and pre-heat for around 5 minutes. After that bake the cookies for 20 minutes.

If you are baking in the oven then bake them in a pre-heated oven at 170 degrees c for 10 minutes.

Watch the recipe right below.

