Quick Recipe: How to make instant eggless Fudgy Brownies?

How to prepare rich and decadent Fudgy Brownies? Read on to know the recipe.

Are you craving for a chocolate flavoured decadent sweet treat? Then you are at the right place as today we have shared a super yummy fudgy brownie recipe. Brownies are go-to comfort food for several people who have sweet tooth. This is an eggless variant and you can either bake it or prepare the non-bake variant too. With the help of this recipe, you can prepare rich, dense, fudgy in the middle brownies with crinkly tops. Either you can enjoy on its own or serve the slices with a cold glass of milk.

Speaking of this recipe, the same is shared by a Home Chef Nivedita Gangay. And the best part is that most of the ingredients are already sitting in your kitchen and you need a few minutes to toss, mix and bake the brownies. If you have never prepared brownies at home or prepared them from the box, then you should definitely give this recipe a try. So, without further ado, let's check out the recipe.

Check out the brownie recipe by Home Chef Nivedita Gangay:

YIELDS - 8*8 inch squared brownie

Ingredients

1 cup Melted Butter

1 tsp Instant Coffee + 2 tsp Hot Water

1 tsp Vanilla essence

Half cup Milk

2 tbsp Yogurt (Curd)

Half cup Cocoa Powder

3/4th cup Regular Sugar (Not powdered)

1 tsp Baking Powder

1 Cup All-Purpose Flour (Maida)

1 tsp salt (only when you use unsalted butter)

Directions

1. Mix instant coffee+water and set aside.

2. In a large bowl - add melted butter and Sugar - whisk till sugar dissolves slightly.

3. Add the remaining wet ingredients and mix well.

4. Add all the dry ingredients and mix till well combined (Use a spatula to fold it all in - No need of sieving the dry ingredients).

5. Add Instant Coffee mix and Vanilla essence and mix well.

6. Transfer the cake batter into a greased 8*8 tin and tap in twice to remove air bubbles.

7. Bake as per instructions below - let the brownies cool completely - run a knife around the edges before transferring to a serving plate.

8. Cut into pieces and serve!

FOR NO-OVEN BAKING

1. Pre-heat a huge kadhai with a lid on for 5 mins on medium flame.

2. Keep a steel rack inside and put the cake tin on it.

3. Cover and let the brownie bake for 40 mins on low flame.

FOR BAKING IN OVEN

1. Bake at 180 degrees in a preheated oven for ~20 to 25 mins.

NOTE: Since these are FUDGY brownies - a skewer inserted will come out with moist crumbs on it. If you want it cooked completely or cake-like then you can continue baking for additional 5-10 mins.

