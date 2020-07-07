Quick Recipe: How to prepare immunity boosting sugar free no cook overnight oats?

Quick Recipe: Home Chef Nivedita Gangay has shared super healthy, easy and no-cook overnight oats. Read on to know the recipe.

A better immune system is now important than ever amid Coronavirus times. We have earlier shared several recipes that one can follow to enhance immunity. Today we are sharing yet another immunity-boosting recipe of overnight oats that make for a delicious and healthy breakfast. The recipe which is shared by Home Chef Nivedita Gangay requires no sugar and no cooking. Also, you can keep them in the refrigerator for up to five days. They are typically served chilled, straight from the fridge.

The recipe includes healthy food items such as granola, milk, chia seeds, fruits and honey. Speaking of the health benefits of ingredients, granola is typically a good source of iron, zinc, magnesium, vitamin E and B vitamins among others while chia seeds are loaded with nutrients including antioxidants, fiber, omega 3 fatty acids. It also aids in weight loss. And we all know how healthful milk, fruits and honey are. So, without further ado, let's check out the healthy breakfast recipe that is super enticing enough to get you out of bed every morning.

Immunity boosting overnight oats recipe by Home Chef Nivedita Gangay:

YIELDS - One Serving ~ 200 ml

Ingredients

I cup Granola/Museli

1.5 cups of Almond Milk (Or any other milk)

1 tsp chia seeds

Half cup of chopped fruit(s) - As per your choice

2 tbsp dried strawberries/blueberries/ cranberries

2 tsp Honey/Maple Syrup

Directions

Prep a night before

In a jar, add granola/muesli and milk.

Add chia seeds - mix well - cover and keep it in the refrigerator overnight.

Before eating - top it up with honey or maple syrup.

For the topping- chop your favourite fruits and some dry fruits over the oats.

You can also add dried strawberries/cranberries or blueberries for that added punch and taste.

