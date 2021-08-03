A quick recipe to make chicken meatballs at home

Some dishes are breathtakingly delicious. They are wholesome, soul-satisfying and incredibly delectable. One such dish is chicken meatballs. Chicken meatballs have a crispy brown exterior while the interior is soft and tender. The film usually includes minced chicken, garlic and different kinds of herbs and spices.

These meatballs go with a variety of different dishes and can also be eaten on their own. So if you want to make these delicious chicken meatballs at home then follow the simple recipe given below.

Step 1

Combine ½ cup of finely grated Parmesan cheese, 1 egg, 3 tbsp of finely chopped fresh chives, 2 tbsp of finely chopped parsley, 2 cloves of garlic minced, ½ tsp of oregano, ½ tsp salt and a pinch of black pepper powder in a bowl.

Step 2

To this add 500 g of minced chicken and mix well. Now add 3 tbsp of cornflour into the bowl and give it a good mix to bind it.

Step 3

Make small balls from this mixture and coat them with some more cornflour. Heat some olive oil in a pan and once it starts simmering, add the meatballs in batches.

Step 4

Fry the meatballs till they turn brown and make sure to turn them every minute so that they could even leave from all sides. Serve the meatballs along with some red sauce pasta or have them on their own.

