A quick recipe to make delicious FALAFEL in 5 steps

Falafel is a famous Middle Eastern dish that is made with aromatic spices and ground chickpeas and is served with hummus or tahini sauce. Check out this super easy 5-step recipe to make this dish at home.

Falafel is basically a Middle Eastern food that is made with chickpeas or fava beans. It is a deep-fried ball and is often served with hummus and tahini sauce. It is rich in micronutrients and is also a good source of protein and fiber. It is a great source of protein for vegans, who have excluded meat from their diet.

It is low in fat, free of cholesterol, and can become nutritious when filled with vegetables. So if you want to make this famous dish at home, then simply follow these 5 steps to indulge in some Middle Eastern goodness!

Step 1

Take 2 cups of dried chickpeas and soak them in a bowl filled with water and a pinch of baking soda overnight. Drain the water the next day and pat them dry.

Step 2

Transfer the chickpeas to a bowl and add 1 medium-sized onion finely chopped, 5-6 cloves of garlic, 1 cup of parsley, ½ tbsp salt, 1 tbsp cumin powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, 1 tbsp pepper, and 1 tbsp ground coriander. Mix well and then put this mixture in a food processor. Run it for 30 seconds.

Step 3

Transfer this mixture to a bowl, cover it with plastic wrap and refrigerate for an hour. Wet your hands a little and then take 2-3 tbsp of the mixture and make patties out of the falafel mixture.

Step 4

Heat some vegetable oil in a pan and carefully put the patties in the oil. Fry for 3-5 minutes till they become brown and crispy. Fry them in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan.

Step 5

Once fried, take them out on a paper towel to let the towel soak the excess oil. You can serve them with some tahini sauce or hummus or assemble the patties into pita bread, by cutting the bread into two halves and placing the patties inside the pita pockets.

