A quick recipe to make healthy and scrumptious vegetable pulao at home

Make delicious vegetable pulao at home in just 4 simple steps. Check out the detailed recipe given below and satiate your cravings.

Rice is one such side dish that goes well with any kind of food. While being the perfect accompaniment, rice can also be the hero dish in itself, be it as biryani or as pulao. When it comes to pulao, vegetable pulao is an all-time favourite dish. It is perfect for days when you don’t feel like cooking anything fancy but want a wholesome meal.

It is made with ingredients such as cloves, cinnamon, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, and tons of different Indian spices. So if you want to make this super easy dish at home, then simply follow the recipe given below.

Step 1

Heat some oil in a pan. To this, add 1 bay leaf and 2 cloves. Once they start to splutter, add ½ inch of cinnamon stick and 1 medium-sized thinly sliced onion. Saute on high heat.

Step 2

Once the onion turns translucent, add 2 thinly sliced tomatoes. Cook till the tomatoes become soft and pulpy. Now add 1 thinly sliced potato and stir well.

Step 3

Next, you have to add the spices. Begin by adding 2 tsp of red chilli powder and 1 tsp of garam masala. Then add 1 tsp of turmeric powder for the bright yellow colour. Finally, add some salt to taste. Give it a good stir.

Step 4

Now wash 2 cups of rice and add to the pan. Mix well. Add 4 cups of water and cook for 10-15 minutes on medium heat. Once the rice becomes fluffy, turn off the heat. Serve hot.

