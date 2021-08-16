Quick recipe to make Quinoa and Chickpea Cake with Pineapple and Mango Salsa

When it comes to healthy and nutritious food that is not only filling but also incredibly delicious, quinoa tops the list. It is easy to make and can be made with a variety of ingredients and flavours. One such interesting quinoa dish is quinoa and chickpea cake with pineapple and mango salsa.

It can be easily made at home in a jiffy and is scrumptious, nutritious and hearty. Follow this quick and super easy recipe to make this healthy and scrumptious dish at home, as shared by Chef Tarun Sibal.

Ingredients:

Chickpeas (100 gms)

Three-coloured quinoa (100 gms)

Chopped Parsley, Mint, Onions, Garlic, Coriander, Jalapenos

Salt, Pepper, Paprika, Sumac

Fresh Pineapple, Mangoes

Red and Green Peppers

Sea salt (to taste)

Lemon rind

Fresh Salad leaves

Sun Dried tomatoes

Cake:

Par boil the chickpeas (100 gms)

Steam or boil the three-coloured quinoa (100 gms)

Mix Quinoa, Chickpea, Chopped parsley, Mint, Onions, Garlic, Salt, Pepper, Paprika, Sumac

Blitz in a grinder and make a semi dried paste

Make round patties and shallow fry

Pineapple and Mango Salsa:

Finely chop fresh Pineapple, Mangoes, Red and Green Peppers, Jalapeño, Coriander

Mix in a bowl

Add sea salt and lemon rind

Can also do a variation with basil

Salad:

Fresh Salad leaves tossed together with sundried tomato and oil with salt and pepper.

