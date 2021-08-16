Quick recipe to make Quinoa and Chickpea Cake with Pineapple and Mango Salsa

When it comes to healthy and nutritious food that is not only filling but also incredibly delicious, quinoa tops the list. It is easy to make and can be made with a variety of ingredients and flavours. One such interesting quinoa dish is quinoa and chickpea cake with pineapple and mango salsa.
It can be easily made at home in a jiffy and is scrumptious, nutritious and hearty. Follow this quick and super easy recipe to make this healthy and scrumptious dish at home, as shared by Chef Tarun Sibal.
Ingredients:
Chickpeas (100 gms)
Three-coloured quinoa (100 gms)
Chopped Parsley, Mint, Onions, Garlic, Coriander, Jalapenos
Salt, Pepper, Paprika, Sumac
Fresh Pineapple, Mangoes
Red and Green Peppers
Sea salt (to taste)
Lemon rind
Fresh Salad leaves
Sun Dried tomatoes
Cake:
Par boil the chickpeas (100 gms)
Steam or boil the three-coloured quinoa (100 gms)
Mix Quinoa, Chickpea, Chopped parsley, Mint, Onions, Garlic, Salt, Pepper, Paprika, Sumac
Blitz in a grinder and make a semi dried paste
Make round patties and shallow fry
Pineapple and Mango Salsa:
Finely chop fresh Pineapple, Mangoes, Red and Green Peppers, Jalapeño, Coriander
Mix in a bowl
Add sea salt and lemon rind
Can also do a variation with basil
Salad:
Fresh Salad leaves tossed together with sundried tomato and oil with salt and pepper.
