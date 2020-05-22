Quick Recipes: 10 types of tasty Khichdi to prepare amid lockdown

Quick Recipes: From Moong Dal Khichdi to Hyderabadi Khichdi, check out our list of Khichdis which you can make amid lockdown.

Khichdi, a one-pot meal is one of the most favorite comfort foods in India. The rice and lentil preparation is a complete dish and is very healthy as well. For the unversed, the name is derived from Sanskrit word called Khicca which means a dish of rice and legumes. The best part is that it is gluten-free and can be made vegan by replacing ghee with oil. This dish, is usually served with a dollop of ghee and pickle on the side. However, there are several accompaniments as well such as buttermilk, kadhi, raita/ curd, chopped onions or papad.

Many prefer khichdi with a thick porridge consistency while many like it slightly thinner. Usually, it is prepared in a pressure cooker, however, you can also prepare in a pot. To make it nutritious, one can add veggies such as green peas, potatoes, carrots, beans, cauliflower, capsicum or any veggie of your choice. Speaking of the most commonly eaten variant, the Moong Dal Khichdi is what many people prepare on the usual basis. As per Ayurveda, moong is recommended as it is super healthy, easy to digest and it also balances all three doshas (kapha, pitta & vata). So, when you are unwell or stomach is upset, you can go for this dish.

You must have noticed that this popular dish is one of the recipes that most Indian students learn when they go abroad to study as it is not only quite easy to prepare but also nutritious. So, you just need to add a few veggies, masalas, rice, and dal in your pressure cooker. And voila! your wholesome meal is ready. Can anything get simpler? If you think Khichdis are boring and bland, then you are wrong. There are several yummy Khichdi recipes that will leave you wanting for more.

Today we have compiled 10 interesting Khichdi recipes.

1. Moong Dal Khichdi

This is the usual variant as I mentioned above. Check out the recipe right below.

2. Oats Khichdi

Are you looking for a more nutritious variant? Then look no further. Prepare oats khichdi with help of this video guide.

3. Sabudana Khichdi

This type of Khichdi stands out from the crowd as it looks and tastes totally different, however, quite popular.

4. Masala Khichdi

Don't like the bland taste of normal khichdi and want something masaledar, then you should include this.

5. Restaurant-style Khichdi

Khichdi, especially of restaurant-style ones, is absolutely lip-smacking. Here's how you can make it at home.

6. Hyderabadi Khichdi

Check out the video to know how to prepare authentic Hyderabadi Khichdi and its side dish Khatta.

7. Bengali style Khichuri

The Bengali variant of khichdi is usually made from roasted moong dal and fragrant gobindobhog rice. The ghee laden Khichuri you will always find during festive occasions.

8. Kathyawadi Khichdi

This is another Gujarati style variant that you should try at least once. Check out the recipe to know more.

9. Bajra Khichdi

Bajra khichdi which is made from pearl millet is a warm and nutritious recipe that is usually eaten during winters.

10. Pav Bhaji Khichdi

Love Pav Bhaji? Now you can add the zaika of it in khichdi as well. How? Check out this video to know more.

