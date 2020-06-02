Quick Recipes: 5 best Monsoon recipes to make within 10 minutes

Monsoon is a great time to enjoy some delicious recipes with your family. So, here are some monsoon recipes to try at home that can be prepared only within 10 minutes.

Monsoon is on its way and what can be more amazing than having some delicious recipes with a hot cup of tea during the rain. There are numerous dishes that are perfect to indulge in during the monsoon season. Family time and gupshup as we enjoy the delicacies are the norms of the season.



Today we are sharing some recipes that can be prepared within 10 minutes. Yes, you read it right! So, if you are also looking for some easy monsoon recipes in 10 minutes, then this article is for you.



Prepare these monsoon recipes:



Dabeli

This popular street food makes a great monsoon snack which is very easy and quick to prepare as well. It’s prepared with the spicy potato mixture, crispy sev, tangy chutneys, peanuts, pomegranate and coriander leaves among others. Dabeli mix is available these days easily. Follow the recipe right below and enjoy the snack with a hot cup of masala chai.

Aloo paneer tikki

Aloo tikki is a great recipe to enjoy during the monsoon season and its taste goes to another level when prepared with cottage cheese or paneer. Serve this crispy fried tikkis with some dhaniya chutney and a hot cup of tea.

Corn bhel

Make this popular monsoon recipe more healthy by adding some onions, tomatoes, boiled sprouts, coriander and lemon juice and enjoy the rain by watching from your window sill.

Corn pakoda

Corn pakoda or bhutte ki pakoda is another delicacy you can try this rainy season. This tasty and crispy pakodas and hot cuppa of tea is what you all need to enjoy the weather.

Potato balls

Deep fried and crispy potato balls are all you need to indulge in during the rains. This recipe is quite easy and quick to make. You can have it with some tomato ketchup as a dip.

