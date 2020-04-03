Quick Recipes: 5 Easy peasy egg recipes you should try right away

Quick Recipes: Confused what to prepare daily, especially now, amid lockdown. We have got you covered. Check out these few-ingredients and simple egg recipes.

Are you bogged down by the lockdown? And thinking about what to do the entire day. Then let me give you a tip. Instead of cribbing about being confined at home, utilise this time to hone your cooking skills. If you already love cooking then you should be the happiest as now you are getting a good amount of time to prepare yummy delicacies that you always wanted to prepare. Yes, there is no option but we have to stay at home for a few more days. However, it is the only best thing we can do for our nation and world at large. If you are confused what to prepare today, then let us help you.

There are certain limitations due to complete lockdown and that's why we have compiled some simple dishes that you can prepare in a jiffy. These dishes are all egg-based and perfect for egg lovers. However, even if you are not an egg fan I would recommend them to include them in daily diet as they are great immunity-booster and amazing for your overall health. Right from an omelette to bhurji, we have covered simple and mouth-watering egg recipes.

1. Super fluffy omelette

Do you love omelettes, then you will definitely like this recipe as it is not only unique but you just require 3 ingredients to prepare it. All you need are eggs, butter, salt and pepper. The first step is to beat the eggs to make a fluff. Cook it for 5 minutes on low flame. Add salt and pepper and you are done. Check out this video to know more.

2. Egg Bhurji

How can we miss to add egg bhurji recipe in this list? Egg or Anda Bhurji is one of the commonly devoured dishes. And the best part is that it is super easy to prepare. You need basic ingredients such as onions, tomatoes, green chillies, ginger, oil and some spices. Check out this video to know more.

3. Dhaba style Anda Masala

My mouth is already watering as I write about this Anda Curry. For the recipe, you need few whole and powdered spices, eggs, onions, ginger, garlic and tomatoes among others. Watch the video to know more.

4. Egg roll

This is another easy peasy recipe that you can prepare in a snap. For the same, you need, dough, eggs, few veggies, mayonnaise, ketchup- 2 tsp, spices and salt to taste. Follow the video to know the method.

5. Egg fried rice

Eggs and rice are one of the best culinary combos and if you love gorging on piping hot rice preparation, then you should try this recipe. For the same, you need cooked rice, eggs, spices, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, pepper and salt. Check out the video to know the method.

