Quick Recipes: 5 Nutella based recipes that you can prepare in a jiffy

Quick Recipes: Are you looking for sweet treats and their recipes that can be prepared in a snap's time. Check out these Nutella based recipes.

Nutella is undoubtedly one of the favourite comfort foods of many. The product is not healthy (loaded in sugar, high in fat and calories), but the taste of this spread is so delicious that we are left with no option but to eat it. Make sure to eat it less though. Speaking of Nutella, it is a sweetened hazelnut cocoa spread and is manufactured by the Italian company called Ferrero. It was first introduced in the year 1964. Oh No! why we were not knowing about it all this while right!

The dessert spread is so popular that you can circle the earth 1.8 times with the jars of Nutella that are produced in just one year, as per its official website. Many like to just spread it on pancakes, waffle and toast and eat it while there are several recipes as well like cookies, cheesecake and ice cream among others. You will find them in almost all restaurant menus around the world and nowadays in India too it is a kitchen staple. If you are a big Nutella fan, then you are in the right place, as today we are sharing 5 super easy and quick recipes that you can prepare and enjoy.

1. Nutella Mug Cake

If you are craving soft, moist and delicious cake then you can try this recipe. You need few ingredients such as flour, sugar, eggs, Nutella, oil and milk. You have to just mix everything together and microwave it in a cup for a few minutes and voila! Check out the video to know more.

2. Nutella Fudgy Brownies

Did you know you can prepare these soft and chewy brownies with just 3 ingredients? You need spread, eggs and all-purpose flour, that's it. If you are a brownie lover then you will surely like this recipe. Check out the video to know more.

3. Nutella Pancake Bombs

Bored of regular pancakes then you should try these pancake bombs which are filled with none other than chocolate spread. For the recipe, you need, milk, vinegar, flour, sugar, baking powder, and soda and butter. Prepare the pancake batter, add them in appam pan and smartly add Nutella in the middle so that after tearing the balls, the spread will ooze out. Follow the video to know more.

4. Nutella Milkshake

You must be missing outrageously rich and decadent milkshakes amid lockdown. If you are missing it too badly then you can prepare one at home with this chocolate spread. For the same, you need choco-hazelnut spread, vanilla ice cream, milk, and whipped cream as required. Follow the tutorial video to know more.

5. Nutella Cold Coffee

Coffee and Nutella fans can squeal in joy as combining them is such a great idea, don't you think? You need to add coffee powder, milk, ice cubes, cocoa powder and Nutella among others. Check out the video to know the recipe.

ALSO READ: Nutella Biryani pic goes viral on the internet; Netizens call it worst food combo ever

Share your comment ×