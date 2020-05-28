Quick Recipes: 5 Paneer dishes that you can make in a jiffy

Quick Recipes: Looking for simple and easy paneer based recipes then you are at right place. Read on to know more.

Paneer aka Cottage cheese is quite commonly consumed in India and in several parts of the world. There are several dishes available right from simple to elaborate ones. However, right now, due to lockdown we are struggling to prepare complex and too-many-ingredient based dishes as resources are limited as trasnporatoon, production are hit and people are not going out often and maintaining social distancing norms to flatten the curve of COVID-19's spread.

And that's why people are following jugaads and hacks and preparing simple dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Also, one should take care of their health especially immunity now. And we know that paneer is one of the best plant-based sources of protein and other vital nutrients and that's why you should include this food item to your daily diet. Today we are sharing 5 lockdown friendly and super quick paneer recipes that you can prepare now.

Paneer Bhurji

Paneer Bhurji is very popular just like the OG Egg Bhurji. For this Indian vegetarian dish of scrambled paneer dish you can basic ingredients and voila in a snap your healthy dish is ready. Check out the recipe to know more.

Paneer Subzi

Confused what to prepare for your next meal? Try this quick and easy paneer sabzi. You need onions, tomatoes, capsicum, spices, salt and oil among others. Check out the video to know the ingredient list and method.

Chilli Paneer

You can prepare this dish in three simple steps. Coat paneer with all-purpose flour, salt and cornflour paste. Fry them. Prepare gravy with green chillies, garlic and ginger, onions and capsicum, tomato ketchup, chilli sauce, soya sauce, vinegar, water, salt and your paneer chilli is ready. Check out the video to know more.





Paneer grill

This is the quickest recipe for the paneer. You just have toss cubes of paneer in a mix of masalas such as

Chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder and pepper powder, curd ad salt. And shallow fry them on a griller. Check out the video to know more.

Paneer Salad

It is a good idea to do detox now and then. If you cannot fast for long hours, then you eat light and detox dishes like salads. To prepare this paneer salad, you need a few veggies such as cucumber, tomato, onions and others, mixed herbs, salt, black pepper, olive oil among others. Follow this video to know more.

