Quick Recipes: 5 tummy friendly to cook when you feel too lazy

There are times when you feel too lazy to cook or be in the kitchen for long hours. For those days, here are 5 tummy-friendly recipes that are delicious and require you to spend less time cooking.

Everyone has those days when they don’t feel like cooking. These are the days when you order takeout. But with the pandemic in its full swing, it is best that you cook at home. But not everyone is a cook. For people who don’t know how to cook or are too lazy to spend hours in the kitchen preparing a meal, this article is for you.

On days when you feel lazy, you might think that it would be best to just binge on a bag of chips but that’s not the healthiest of options. Chances are if you are feeling lazy, you won’t be getting any exercise done. Since you will be lying around all day long, you must eat light that doesn’t take a toll on your digestive system. Which is why we have compiled a list of recipes that are healthy and won’t require a lot of your time.

Without further ado, here is a list of 5 quick tummy-friendly recipes for times when you feel too lazy to cook.

Lemon Rice

This tempting south Indian dish is a medley of various flavours that you can prepare in a jiffy. Try this dish and you will understand why is it so popular.

Sprout Salad

This one is a perfect option for those trying to watch their weight. Sprouts are highly nutritious and contain plenty of minerals and vitamins.

Watermelon Soup

Try this easy-peasy cool watermelon soup. Not only is it delicious, but it is also extremely healthy. Watermelon contains 90 percent water which can be great for your digestive health.

Stuffed Lauki

If you’re someone who doesn’t like bottle gourd, this recipe might change it. This recipe is full of nutrients and rich in flavour.

Rava Toast

Rava or sooji toast is perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack. It is a mixture of semolina with some finely chopped veggies. Check out the recipe here.

