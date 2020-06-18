Quick Recipes: 5 ultimate cheesiest dishes for cheese lovers

Looking for easy, peasy and cheesy recipes? Then your hunt ends here. Check out some super quick cheese based dishes.

If you have clicked the article then you are also a big cheese lover just like me, I am assuming. Cheese aficionados know that it can make any dish better and many of us like to add or would love to add cheese in almost all the dishes. Also, when it comes to comforting food, cheesy dishes always tops the list. Speaking of cheese, there are so many types (over 2000 varieties) and common ones are feta, cheddar, parmesan, mozzarella, ricotta, and gouda among others and it can be made from cow, sheep, goat or buffalo milk.

And some of the common cheese dishes are cheesecakes, cheese fondue, cheese burst pizza and pasta among others. But in India, unfortunately, there are not so many varieties of cheese available. The only common ones are processed and mozzarella. But this fact has not really stop Indians from eating cheesy dishes, right. If you are turophile (one who loves cheese) and want to prepare some easy peasy and cheesy dishes then you are in the right place. Read on to know the recipes.

1.Baked Jacket Cheesy Potatoes

This is a super easy recipe and even beginners can prepare it. For the recipe, you need potatoes, olive oil, cheddar cheese, gouda cheese, herbs, salt and chili flakes. Enjoy it hot with soup, salad and bread. Follow the video to know the method.

2. No Bake Mac and Cheese

Most cheese addicts love Mac and cheese as it has too much cheese and favorite pasta Macaroni. If you don't have an oven, that's fine as this is a no-bake version. You need maida, garlic, macaroni, milk, cheddar cheese, capsicum, herbs, pepper, basil among others. Check out the video to know more.

3. Cheese Paratha

If you are a desi paratha & cheese fan then you will surely enjoy whipping up and having this dish. To prepare the same, you need all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, salt, oil, lukewarm water for kneading and mozzarella cheese.

4. Cheese Balls

When talking about cheesy foodstuff, how can we not mention the epic cheese balls? For the recipe, you need boiled potatoes, mix veggies, chilli flakes, oregano, salt, pepper, garlic, cheese, bread crumbs, maida among others. Follow the video tutorial to know more.

5. Cheese burst sliders

Can't have restaurant-style cheese burst pizza? No issues you can try at least this cheese burst slider. You need mashed processed cheese, mixed herbs, mixed veggies, bead crumbs, and bread slices. You just five minutes to whip this dish up.

ALSO READ: Quick Recipes: 5 Nutella based recipes that you can prepare in a jiffy

Share your comment ×