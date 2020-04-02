Quick Recipes: Check out THESE 3 ingredient desserts

Quick Recipes: Craving for something sweet? Then fret not as we have got you covered. Check out 3 ingredient desserts and recipes right here.

Due to lockdown, we are stuck at home and hardly ordering anything from outside as many food-based services are hit by it. However, lockdown should not stop you to prepare decadent foodstuff at home. If you are craving something sweet, a dessert to be precise, then let me tell you that you are not alone. And that's why today I have compiled 5 simple and easy to make desserts. To prepare these desserts you just need 3 ingredients. Yes, you read it right!

From finger-licking to choco lava to caramel pudding to delicious cookies, fudge, and mousse, these recipes have ingredients such as chocolate, milk, all-purpose flour, eggs, and sugar. And I have tried to include recipes that are not only super easy to make but also include easily-available ingredients. Yes, I can understand essential goods and services are badly hit but thankfully everything is coming back to track with e-commerce based grocery sites functioning. However, make sure that you do not risk your life by going out and get these ingredients from stores. Home delivery is the safest option now.

1. Choco Lava Cake

Many of us love devouring choco lava cakes and if you are one of them then you will beam with joy as you can make the cake at home with just 3 ingredients. For this yummy dessert, you need 2 dairymilks, 1 packet Oreo biscuit and 1/3 Cup + 1 Tsp milk. Yes, that's right. This is no egg, no soda and no oven recipe. So, you just need these 3 things and a few minutes. Check out the video to know more.

2. Caramel Pudding

For the same, you need of sugar, eggs and 1 cup of milk. First, you have to prepare caramel syrup with sugar and water and add it in a greased utensil. In another bowl, add 3 eggs, sugar and milk and whisk it properly and add on to caramel container. Cook it for 20 minutes on medium flame. Follow the below-mentioned video to know more.

3. 3 Ingredient Cookies

For this cookie recipe, you just need butter, sugar and all-purpose flour. Beat the sugar and butter till they become light and fluffy. Later, add flour and mix it till you get crumb texture. Make a dough out of the mixture and bake it after refrigerating it for some time. Check out the video to know more.

Healthier version

For health freaks, don't worry I have got you covered. Check out this banana, oats and chocolate chip cookie.

4. Chocolate fudge

Are you craving for some gooey and melting-in-mouth fudge? Then this is a perfect recipe for you. You only need butter, dark chocolate and sweetened condensed milk.

5. Double chocolate mousse

Chocolate mousse is an absolute favorite dessert for most of the chocolate lovers out there. For this recipe, you need 100 Grams Dark Chocolate (Semi-sweet), 100 Grams White Chocolate and 500 ml Whipping Cream. Yes, that's right! Check out the video to know the method.

Credits :youtube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More