Quick Recipes: Enjoy these 5 minute dishes as a breakfast or an evening snack

Check out these super easy and quick recipes that you can prepare as breakfast or evening snack. Read on to know more.

For breakfast or for an evening snack, we mostly look for simple and light dishes that can be prepared in a jiffy. And that's why today we have compiled 5 super easy dishes that requires just five minutes of yours. These are recipes require easily-available ingredients and even a beginner can prepare them. So, if you are tired of eating Maggi or any other packaged based breakfast and snacks like cereal, oatmeal, biscuits among others then you can go for these dishes.

Also, you should know that packaged or ready to mix breakfast food items are not really healthy as they have artificial items, preservatives and other several chemicals that are not at all good for your body especially gut. And nowadays, it is of utmost importance to take care of your health considering the pandemic and Monsoon's onset. So without further ado, check out the list of 5-minute recipes.

1. Atta Dosa

For the recipe, you just need wheat flour, salt, water, eno and oil. Yes, that's it! If you don't have eno or fruit salt then you can use baking soda+lemon as well. Enjoy with any chutney of your preference. Check out the recipe to know more.

2. Khichu

If you are super hungry and want something quick and healthy snack then you can prepare Khichu which is a tasty Gujju dish. This is also a dough for rice papad and that's why it is known as papdi no lot. For healthier version, you can use jowar or nachni flour instead of rice.

3. Bread Poha

Bored of the same bread and butter and sandwich recipes, then you should try this Bread Poha aka bread Upma recipe. If you have bread at home and have no idea what to do, then you can prepare this dish which can be made in a snap. Follow the video to know more.

4. Dhokla

Super simple, healthy and can be prepared in minutes, what else do we want for a quick snack? You need besan, curd, chilli, ginger paste, sugar, turmeric powder, oil, salt and eno for the recipe. Mix all and microwave for a few minutes. While it microwaves, prepare the tadka with mustard and cumin seeds, kadi patta and sugar. Check out the video to know more.

5. Cheese Chilli Toast

Are you looking for something more indulgent? Then you can go for this quick dish. For the recipe, you need, bread slices, butter, garlic, chillies and cheese. Follow the video to know more.

ALSO READ: Quick Recipes: 5 Nutella based recipes that you can prepare in a jiffy

Share your comment ×