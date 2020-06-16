  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Quick Recipes: Enjoy these 5 minute dishes as a breakfast or an evening snack

Check out these super easy and quick recipes that you can prepare as breakfast or evening snack. Read on to know more.
14335 reads Mumbai
Food & Travel,Quick recipesQuick Recipes: Enjoy these 5 minute dishes as a breakfast or an evening snack
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

For breakfast or for an evening snack, we mostly look for simple and light dishes that can be prepared in a jiffy. And that's why today we have compiled 5 super easy dishes that requires just five minutes of yours. These are recipes require easily-available ingredients and even a beginner can prepare them. So, if you are tired of eating Maggi or any other packaged based breakfast and snacks like cereal, oatmeal, biscuits among others then you can go for these dishes.

Also, you should know that packaged or ready to mix breakfast food items are not really healthy as they have artificial items, preservatives and other several chemicals that are not at all good for your body especially gut. And nowadays, it is of utmost importance to take care of your health considering the pandemic and Monsoon's onset. So without further ado, check out the list of 5-minute recipes. 

1. Atta Dosa

For the recipe, you just need wheat flour, salt, water, eno and oil. Yes, that's it! If you don't have eno or fruit salt then you can use baking soda+lemon as well. Enjoy with any chutney of your preference. Check out the recipe to know more. 

2. Khichu

If you are super hungry and want something quick and healthy snack then you can prepare Khichu which is a tasty Gujju dish. This is also a dough for rice papad and that's why it is known as papdi no lot. For healthier version, you can use jowar or nachni flour instead of rice.

3. Bread Poha

Bored of the same bread and butter and sandwich recipes, then you should try this Bread Poha aka bread Upma recipe. If you have bread at home and have no idea what to do, then you can prepare this dish which can be made in a snap. Follow the video to know more.

4. Dhokla

Super simple, healthy and can be prepared in minutes, what else do we want for a quick snack? You need besan, curd, chilli, ginger paste, sugar, turmeric powder, oil, salt and eno for the recipe. Mix all and microwave for a few minutes. While it microwaves, prepare the tadka with mustard and cumin seeds, kadi patta and sugar. Check out the video to know more.

5. Cheese Chilli Toast 

Are you looking for something more indulgent? Then you can go for this quick dish. For the recipe, you need, bread slices, butter, garlic, chillies and cheese. Follow the video to know more.

ALSO READ: Quick Recipes: 5 Nutella based recipes that you can prepare in a jiffy

Credits : Youtube, Getty Images

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement