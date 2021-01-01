Quick Snack Recipes: Chefs share 4 exclusive snack recipes to enjoy during winter

Winter is a great time to indulge in some snacks with hot beverages. Here, chefs from FunFoods by Dr Oetker share 4 quick snack recipes for the winter season.

Having some hot and crispy snacks with a hot cup of tea or coffee are what we want during the chilling winter season. This makes us energetic when we feel lethargic due to the weather. So, it would be great to make some quick snacks on your own and have them with some hot beverage in the evening.

So, the chefs from FunFoods by Dr Oetker share some quick snack recipes to let you enjoy the winter season to the fullest. Follow the recipes, prepare the snacks and enjoy them with your family.

Quick snack recipes from chefs for winter:

Mediterranean Toasty

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Oil

2-3 Garlic Cloves, chopped

1-2 Eggplant, diced

¼ each Red, Yellow and Green Capsicum, de-seeded and diced

1 small Onion, diced

½ tsp Oregano (optional)

Salt

Black Pepper Powder

50 g (3 tbsp) Mayonnaise

2 slices of White Bread, toasted and cut into triangles

Directions:

1.Heat oil in a non-stick pan (medium flame) add garlic, eggplant, capsicum, onion and oregano. Sauté vegetables for 4-5 minutes and season it with salt and pepper.

2.Once cooked, take out vegetables in a bowl and add mayonnaise and mix well.

3.Place above vegetable mixture on all 4 bread triangles and serve.

Creamy Noodle Open Toast

Servings: 2

Ingredients

1 tbsp Oil

½ medium Carrot, diced

50 g Green Peas, boiled

Salt

250 ml Water

1 packet instant noodles with seasoning

60 g (4 tbsp) Veg Mayonnaise

2 slices of White Bread, toasted

Directions

1. Heat oil in a pan (medium flame) add carrot, green peas and salt. Sauté vegetables for a minute.

2.Add water, seasoning and noodles to the above vegetables and stir.

3.Cook noodles for a minute, add 30 g (2 tbsp) Veg Mayonnaise and stir well. Let it cook for 1 minute or until noodles are fully cooked.

4.Assembling- Spread remaining mayonnaise on bread slices and top it up with creamy noodles. Serve.

Loaded Fries

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

100 g French Fries, fried

½ small Onion, chopped

¼ each Red, Yellow and Green Capsicum, chopped

2-3 Black Olives, sliced

60 g (4 tbsp) Mayonnaise

1 tsp Chilli Flakes

2-3 Coriander Leaves, chopped

Directions:

1.Place hot fries on a serving plate, top it up with onion, capsicum, olives and chilli flakes. Drizzle mayonnaise, sprinkle coriander leaves and serve immediately.

Loaded Nachos

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

60 g Nachos,

1 small Onion, chopped

60 g Sweet Corn Kernels

50 g Paneer Crumbled

60 g (4 tbsp) Veg Mayonnaise

½ tsp Red Chilli Powder

3-4 Coriander Leaves, chopped

Directions:

1.Place nachos on a serving plate, top it up with onion, sweet corn kernels and paneer. Drizzle mayonnaise, sprinkle chilli powder and coriander leaves. Serve.

Also Read: Try THESE 3 exclusive recipes from chefs to celebrate your New Year with lip smacking foods

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×