Quinoa Khichdi: Try Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s healthy recipe to satiate hunger pangs

Try this healthy and nutritious Quinoa Khichdi by Shilpa Shetty Kundra to satisfy your taste buds.

Amid the global pandemic, it is extremely necessary to have a healthy and clean diet to maintain better immunity. Khichdi is basically a porridge which is considered one of the first solid foods that babies eat. It’s a comfort and tasty dish that you can’t get away from.

Khichdi is generally made with lentils and rice. But this lip-smacking and nutritious recipe by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra includes the Khichdi made with protein-enriched Quinoa. This Quinoa Khichdi also has a generous dose of fresh vegetables making it a whole meal. Let’s see how.

Quinoa Khichdi has its own benefits. It’s not only nutritious but also helps in weight loss. It’s an apt meal for children, adults and can also be savoured by sick people. Generally topped with a dollop of desi ghee, Khichdi can make for a wholesome and healthy meal.

This Quinoa Khichdi recipe by Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a healthier twist to the traditional Khichdi. She quoted in her video, “Quinoa is one of the most popular health foods in the present times. It is gluten-free and contains good quality protein”.

Step 1: To prepare Quinoa Khichdi, you need to soak 1 cup Quinoa and ½ cup yellow moong dal. Cook it in a pressure cooker with 3½ cup of water and vegetable stock, for 3-4 whistles.

Step 2: Steam 1 cup each of french beans, cauliflower and carrot and keep it aside.

Step 3: Take a pan and add 1 tsp ghee. Add ½ tsps of cumin and mustard seeds, a pinch of asafoetida, 8-10 curry leaves, finely chopped 1 tbsp each both ginger and garlic and finely chopped medium-sized onion. Add all the steamed vegetables along with 1 cup of green peas.

Step 4: For the spices, add ¾ tsps of turmeric and red chilli powder and salt as per your taste. Now add cooked Quinoa and dal Khichdi in this pan and stir well.

Step 5: Add ½ cup coriander leaves and stir well. Transfer to a bowl and garnish with finely chopped tomato. For garnishing, you can also add fresh coriander leaves and green chillies fried in ghee.

This nutritious Quinoa Khichdi can be a part of your weight loss diet as well. So, if you're bored of your everyday food and are looking for a lip-smacking twist to otherwise boring foods, this one's a must try!

Credits :Getty Images

