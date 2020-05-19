Ragi Recipes: 5 Easy and healthy recipes of Nachni you should add to your daily diet

Ragi Recipes: Ragi which is also known as Nachni is a superfood and you should add to your daily diet. Check out some of the easy recipes right here.

Ragi which is also known as Nachni is densely packed with several nutrients. Right from better digestion, to the reduction of the heart disease risks to slowing down ageing to managing diabetes, the list of benefits is never-ending, to be honest. So, if you have not added this superfood in your diet then you should right away. Now, talking about its impressive nutritional profile, it has all the major macronutrients such as carbohydrates, fibers, fats and proteins. It also boasts several micronutrients including vitamin C, E and B complex vitamins- thiamine, riboflavin, niacin and folic acid as well as minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus.

If you are anemic, then you should include this gran as ragi is a rich source of iron. Go for the sprouted ones, as they have Vitamin C which helps in better absorption of iron. The amino acid called tryptophan is found ragi and it helps to deal with depression, anxiety, and insomnia among others. This wonder cereal is really good for people suffering from migraines as it works as a natural relaxant. As I said, there are several health benefits, and now let's find out some easy recipes so that you can incorporate this grain into your daily diet.

1. Ragi Dosa and Idli

Ragi Dosa and Idli are the perfect healthy recipe that you can prepare for yourself and for your family. One can make Idlis as well from the same batter. Fermented foods especially Ragi is a great source of Vitamin B12 is required for iron absorption. So, include fermented foods to keep diseases at bay and weight loss. Ragi, urad dal, methi seeds, cooked rice and salt. Check out the recipe right below.

2. Ragi Malt

This particular recipe is not only healthy but also great for weight loss. So, if you are a weight watcher you should include this dish. For the recipe, you need ragi flour, jaggery, milk and cardamom.

3. Protein-rich Ragi Laddoo

This particular recipe is very nutritious and has no jaggery, Sugar, ghee or oil. For the same, you will need, This energy ball works as a great evening snakc and works as a pre and post-workout meal. You need, ragi flour, dates, roasted peanuts, raisin, cardamom and cinnamon sticks.

4. Ragi Upma

Are you bored of the regular Sooji based upma, then you can give a shot to this healthier version which can be prepared in a similar style. For this particular ragi upma, you need a chopped onion, coriander leaves, green chillies, curry leaves, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, ragi flour, curd, chana dal, hing, salt, oil among others

5. Ragi Rotti/Thalipeeth

If you are looking for a diabetic-friendly, gluten-free, and vegan breakfast recipe then this. You need Ragi flour, chickpea flour, onion, cumin seeds, coriander leaves, ginger, green chillies, and carrot among others. Check out the recipe right below.

