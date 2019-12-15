Raisins vs Currants: Here's how they are different from each other

Raisins and currants both belong to the dried grapes family. Read below to find out how these two dishes are different and which one should you choose from the two.

Dried fruits play a key role in a healthy balanced diet. They are not only packed with fibre and nutrition but are also good for weight loss, heart health and maintain the sugar levels in the body if consumed in moderation. Some dried fruits look similar, taste similar but are completely different from each other. And two such dried fruits are- Raisins and currants. Both raisins and currants are different types of dried grapes.

They are packed with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, and are used in different cuisines throughout the world. Despite their similar taste, these two dried fruits are slightly different from each other. If you get confused between the two and don't know which one to pick, then read below to find out how these two dried grapes are slightly different from each other.

Here is the difference between raisins and currants.

Raisins:

Raisins are a type of grapes that have been dried for three weeks. The size, taste and colour of the raisins differ depending on the type of grape used. They are dark in colour, have a soft texture, a sweet flavour and are typically larger than currants.

Currants:

Currants are tiny dried grapes and are made by drying a variety of small, seedless grapes called Black Corinth and Carina. They are dried for two to three weeks and are smaller in size and have a sweet, tangy and intense flavour and add balance to both sweet and savoury dishes.

Nutritional value of Currants and Raisins:

Raisins contain 95 calories, while currants contain 79 calories. When it comes to nutrition, both of them are loaded with fibre and potassium and are a great source of powerful antioxidants. 28 grams of raisins and currants contain between 1–2 grams of fibre, which is 4 to 8 per cent of your daily requirement.

Which type should you choose?

Raisins and currants are highly nutritious and make good substitutes for one another. They are different types of dried grapes that are rich in fibre, potassium and antioxidants. What you choose completely depends on your taste preference and the dish you are planning to make.

