  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Rajgira Kheer to Buckwheat Brownies: 5 High protein healthy dessert recipes to satisfy your sweet cravings

If you love to indulge in a delicious dessert post-dinner, then try to make it healthy to aid in your weight loss program. So, here are some healthy protein-rich dessert recipes.
10340 reads Mumbai
Rajgira Kheer to Buckwheat Brownies: 5 High protein healthy dessert recipes to satisfy your sweet cravings Rajgira Kheer to Buckwheat Brownies: 5 High protein healthy dessert recipes to satisfy your sweet cravings
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

For weight loss and weight management, a healthy diet is a key which can provide us with all the important nutrients, vitamins and minerals. And when it comes to a healthy diet, then protein is the prime factor to incorporate in the plan. Protein is highly beneficial for our health that also aids in weight loss by providing the satiety feeling. 

 

This satiety feeling breaks frequent hunger pangs, thus helping in weight loss and management. But due to our daily stressful life, we often tend to forget having a protein-rich diet. Hence, a protein-rich dessert at the end of the day can be both healthy and satisfying for you. Read below.

 

These are some protein-rich desserts to make your diet healthy and tasty. 

 

Banana Wheat Cake

Bananas are rich in potassium. This cake is good for heart health and makes a great snack as well. 

 

 

Ladoo made of dates and nuts

Dates are a great alternative to refined sugar. And nuts are packed with protein. So, they can satisfy your sweet cravings without damaging your weight loss program. 

 

 

Buckwheat brownie

This is absolutely a healthy dessert without any refined flours, sugars and processed chocolate. You can use walnuts also in this recipe to enhance its taste. 

 

 

Amarnath and almonds laddoo

Amarnath is a gluten-free grain. Both almonds and Amarnath are packed with protein. So, these two make a great high-protein dessert. 

 

Indian Rajgira Kheer

This dessert recipe is absolutely sugar-free and high n protein content. So, this can satisfy your sweet craving without ruining your weight.

 

Also Read: Fruit To Blueberry: 5 Simple Homemade Pancake Syrup Recipes

Credits :protinex, youtube, ndtv food, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement