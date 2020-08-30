Rajgira Kheer to Buckwheat Brownies: 5 High protein healthy dessert recipes to satisfy your sweet cravings

If you love to indulge in a delicious dessert post-dinner, then try to make it healthy to aid in your weight loss program. So, here are some healthy protein-rich dessert recipes.

For weight loss and weight management, a healthy diet is a key which can provide us with all the important nutrients, vitamins and minerals. And when it comes to a healthy diet, then protein is the prime factor to incorporate in the plan. Protein is highly beneficial for our health that also aids in weight loss by providing the satiety feeling.

This satiety feeling breaks frequent hunger pangs, thus helping in weight loss and management. But due to our daily stressful life, we often tend to forget having a protein-rich diet. Hence, a protein-rich dessert at the end of the day can be both healthy and satisfying for you. Read below.

These are some protein-rich desserts to make your diet healthy and tasty.

Banana Wheat Cake

Bananas are rich in potassium. This cake is good for heart health and makes a great snack as well.

Ladoo made of dates and nuts

Dates are a great alternative to refined sugar. And nuts are packed with protein. So, they can satisfy your sweet cravings without damaging your weight loss program.

Buckwheat brownie

This is absolutely a healthy dessert without any refined flours, sugars and processed chocolate. You can use walnuts also in this recipe to enhance its taste.

Amarnath and almonds laddoo

Amarnath is a gluten-free grain. Both almonds and Amarnath are packed with protein. So, these two make a great high-protein dessert. Indian Rajgira Kheer This dessert recipe is absolutely sugar-free and high n protein content. So, this can satisfy your sweet craving without ruining your weight. Also Read: Fruit To Blueberry: 5 Simple Homemade Pancake Syrup Recipes

