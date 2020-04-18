Rajma Chawal VS Kadhi Chawal: Which dish wins the battle of best comfort food? Find out

Rajma Chawal VS Kadhi Chawal: Both are delicious, both are great comfort food! Which one is your favourite?

Kadhi Chawal and Rajma Chawal (as I just write their names, my mouth is already drooling) are two of the best rice preparations that we ever had. There are some foods which are known as comfort foods as they not only satiate us but they also directly touch our soul. Ya, I may sound OTT but these two dishes actually do that. Speaking of these dishes, both are an all-time favourite in Punjabi homes, but of course, they are also savoured by many non-Punjabis too and variety of regional or statewide recipes are the proof.

Kadhi is the yoghurt curry and there are many variations, in many, you will find pakodas aka fried fritters. As the name suggests, this rich tangy curry is accompanied by steaming hot plain or jeera rice. Kadhi Chawal is a very popular combo from North of India. If you think it is famous in only Punjab then you are wrong. As per one of the reports, this dish is severed in almost all hotels in Naukuchiyatal place in Nainital. Gujarati, Rajasthani and Sindhi Kadhi are another three popular versions after the Punjabi variant. So, if you want to tantalise your taste buds then you can go for the sour and mildly spicy Kadhi.

Now, talking about Rajma Chawal, the red kidney beans curry is best enjoyed with piping hot steamed rice. However, you can also enjoy this bean curry with phulka or paratha. But Rajma and Chawal is the most favourite combo and is one of the healthiest and easiest dishes. The food prep, which has a combination of carbs and protein, is not only comforting but also filling. There are no doubts that Rajma Chawal is perfect for Sunday brunches or during any get-together with friends and family.

The dish bursts with flavours and it actually becomes more flavourful after you store for a few hours in the fridge. Right from elaborate to one-pot, there are again several variations of this dish. Of course, Delhi and Punjab serve some delicious Rajma Chawal, I have also heard that RC served in Jammu Kashmir are also very delectable. So, when in these states, you should try RC. When it comes to popularity and commercial success, Rajma Chawal wins the race.

Which one wins the battle?

It is a very very close competition, after considering a lot of factors, my vote goes to Kadhi Chawal. What is your pick? According to you, which is the ultimate comfort food? Let us know your choice in the comment section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×