Raksha Bandhan 2021: Check out these healthy recipes to prepare on this auspicious occasion

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the affection between brothers and sisters. Families come together, exchange gifts and prepare traditional meals. However, during such festivals, one should compromise their health. We have for you some nutritious recipes to help you celebrate this festival with the added benefit of healthy eating!

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is not complete without delicious dishes and sweets prepared on this memorable day. Your love for your annoying partner can be strengthened by showing your love through gestures. You can make your sweets at home this time instead of using sugary chocolate bars.

Dry Fruit Laddu

Dry Fruit Laddus are the best choice as it is mouth-watering and a healthy snack. Children and adults alike can benefit from them. It contains no harmful ingredients like sugar or preservatives or artificial food colours. It is a healthy snack packed with nutrients. In addition to fibre, dates contain vitamin C and B complex vitamins. The fibre in figs aids indigestion. Raisins contain potassium, which helps treat high blood pressure.

Ingredients

Dates (chopped) - 2 nos

Almonds - 1 tsp

Raisins - 1 tsp

Dry figs - 2 nos.

Green cardamom [peeled and seeds crushed] - 1 no.

Directions

Step1

Take a pan and roast the almonds till it gets brown.

Step 2

Chop the dates and figs and add them to the roasted almonds.

Step 3

Also, peel the cardamom and powder the seeds coarsely.

Step 4

Add the chopped dates, figs, raisins, almonds, and the coarsely powdered cardamom powder in a grinder and grind.

Step 5

To start, ground the ingredients together until they form a coarse mixture that can be spread on a tray or plate or taken in a bowl.

Step 6

Roll them into a small ball and the laddus are ready.

Step 7

Laddus made from dried fruits are best served immediately or refrigerated.

Oats Apple Phirni

In addition to being good for your heart, oats are also good for your blood sugar and cholesterol. Vitamins A, C, and K are present in apples, along with dietary fibre and minerals like phosphorus and magnesium. Apples are also loaded with dietary fibre, which is beneficial in lowering blood cholesterol levels. The calcium and dairy protein in milk makes it a good source of nutrition. It will be healthier if nuts are added as they will provide good fats. Due to its low sugar count, this recipe is suitable for diabetics.

Ingredients

Oats (coarsely powdered) - 15 g

Grated apple (unpeeled) - ½ cup

Milk - 1 cup (100 ml)

Almond/ Walnut (crushed) - 1 tsp

Flax seed (roasted) - 1 tsp

Directions

Step 1

Bring the milk to a boil in a large, nonstick saucepan.

Step 2

Pour in the oats and stir continuously for 2 minutes on medium heat.

Step 3

Set aside to cool slightly after removing from the flame.

Step 4

Stir the apple, walnuts, almonds, and flax seeds together with the roasted flax seeds and then place in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes

Step 5

It’s ready to serve. Serve chilled.

About the author: Hasti Singh is a fitness coach and sports nutritionist.

