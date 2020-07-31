Raksha Bandhan Recipes: Enjoy these delicious recipes to celebrate your sister and brother bond

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3 this year. It is one festival on which Indians binge on a lot of sweets. Drooling yet? Check out these recipes by Chef Ramit Kohli to celebrate the day.

It is time for the famous festival season in India. Raksha Bandhan, one of the most popular festivals celebrated in India, is around the corner. The day will be celebrated on August 3 across the nation. Unlike every year, the day will be celebrated with some restrictions due to the pandemic. With social distancing and other restrictions, some people might have to celebrate it virtually. But that doesn't mean that you cannot prepare scrumptious delights at home to enjoy the day with your family.

While it is not safe to order sweets, you can prepare some at home. After all, any festival in India is incomplete with a few sweet dishes. Today, we are sharing with you two mouth-watering dessert recipes shared with us by Chef Ramit Kohli, Executive Sous Chef, Taj City Centre Gurugram to tantalize your taste buds.

Check out the Raksha Bandhan special dessert recipes right below.

Berry Shrikhand

Amount Ingredients

15-20 Deseeded & Sugar Syrup coated Strawberries

4 tbsp Caster Sugar

½ cup Dry Blueberries

3 tsp Finely chopped Cashew Nuts

4 tsp Finely chopped Almonds

3 tsp Finely chopped Pistachios

4 tsp Finely chopped Walnuts

15-16 tsp Yoghurt

For Garnish:

Caster Sugar

Yoghurt

Blueberries

Strawberry Juice

Blueberry Juice

Finely chopped Pistachios

Method:

Firstly, mash the strawberries in a bowl.

Now, mix sugar in it and mash them again.

Next, mash blueberries along with sugar in another bowl and mix cashew nuts in it.

After this, mix almonds and pistachios in the strawberries.

Next, mix walnuts and yoghurt in the blueberry mixture along with mixing yoghurt in the strawberry mixture.

Now, sprinkle caster sugar at the base of the serving glasses and put the blueberry mixture, also top it with the strawberry mixture.

Garnish the prepared shrikhand with sugar mixed yoghurt, blueberries, blueberry juice, strawberry juice and pistachios.

Kesari Phirni

INGREDIENTS Amount

Rice 75 gms

Milk 300 ml

Caster sugar 30 gm

Saffron A few strands

Powdered green cardamom A pinch

Rosewater A few drops

Slivered almonds and pistachios To garnish

Silver foil and rose petals To garnish

METHOD

1. Soak the saffron strands in a tbsp of warm milk.

2. Soak the rice in water for about one hour.

3. Drain the water and grind it to a paste. Should not be too coarse.

4. In a heavy-bottomed pan, combine the milk, sugar and the rice paste together and boil. Cook for about 15 to 20 mins until the mixture is creamy and thick and coats the back of a spoon.

5. Add the saffron and cardamom and mix well. Remove from heat.

6. Add the rose water and mix well.

7. Refrigerate for around 2 hrs until chilled and set.

8. Garnish with slivered nuts, silver foil, rose petals and serve

Credits: Pinkvilla

