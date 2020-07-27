Raksha Bandhan Recipes: Prepare THESE yummy and easy barfi aka sweets for the occasion

Raksha Bandhan which is one of the oldest and widely celebrated festivals in India is around the corner. Prepare these delicious sweets on the occasion.

Raksha Bandhan which is one of the most celebrated festivals in India is around the corner. This year the occasion will be observed on August 3. Unfortunately, the festivities will not be the same like every year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But who said we cannot enjoy it. While we follow social distancing norms and embrace the new normals, one can enjoy with family members virtually and by sending gifts. As most of us know, the festival is incomplete with sweets.

Many of us are avoiding outside food due to obvious reasons, so if you are not ordering sweets and planning to prepare sweets then you are at the right place. Today we have listed out five barfi recipes that you can easily prepare. These are super simple to make and require very few ingredients. Even the beginner cooks can surprise their siblings and cousins by preparing these easy peasy sweetmeats. Read on to know about the recipes.

1. Besan Malai Barfi

The best part of this dish that it is very easy and the ingredients are already sitting in your pantry. For the recipe, you need chickpea flour(besan), fresh malai, ghee, sugar, cardamom powder and almond flakes. Follow the video to know the method.

2. 5 Ingredient Barfi

If you are not a fan of besan then you can go for this simple barfi which can be made from just 5 ingredients i.e. ghee, maida, sugar, milk powder and desiccated coconut. Follow the video to know more.

3. Atte Ki Barfi

A little healthier version of Barfi is here. For the recipe, you need wheat flour, ghee, cardamom powder, milk powder, sugar and dry fruits. Follow the video to all the steps.

4. Peanut Barfi

This is one of the unique recipes that I have come across as you don't need any dairy products including ghee among others that are usually needed for barfi. For this peanut barfi recipe, you need peanuts, dry fruits and seeds, sugar, food colour of your choice and silver vark.

5. 2 Ingredient Chocolate Fudge

If you are looking for something unconventional and non-traditional sweet dish, then you can go for this chocolate fudge and it requires just 2 ingredients. Yes, you read it right! For this unique barfi recipe, you need semi-sweet chocolate and condensed milk and voila! Follow the video to know the steps.

