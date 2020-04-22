From Ram Setu to Panchvati: 5 Ramayan destinations and how they look now

Enjoying the re-runs of the epic Ramayan? Check out destinations that feature in Ramayan and how they appear now.

Ramayan and Mahabharata, which are two big epics of India, are indispensable parts of the Hindus. From both the allegories, we have learned a lot which helps us to lead a better life. Amid the Coronavirus led lockdown, there was a huge demand for re-runs of shows based on the epics. And now, Indians are revisiting the dramas with the same interest as they did years back when it was launched. The shows were a rage back then and many series were remade for different channels later.

If you are watching the re-runs of Ramayan and thinking about how these places look like today, then you are at the right place. Today we have compiled five destinations that feature in Ramayan and how they look now. Right from Ayodhya to Janakpur to Ram Setu, one can visit these places in today's times. Read on to know more in detail about these places.

1. Ayodhya

In the legend of Ramayan, it was shown that Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya. After Kind Dashratha granted his wife Kekayi her wish, she banished Rama to live in the forest and he came back to Ayodhya after 14-year of exile. In today's time, Ayodhya is in Uttar Pradesh and thousands of devotees come to offer their prayers, especially during the festival of Ram Navami. There are several temples and the place is always bustling with people. If you visit this place, be ready to be enchanted by the spiritualness.

2. Ram Setu

If you have followed Ramayan, then you must be aware of Ram Setu. It is now known as Adam's bridge. The monkey army had built the Ram Setu to reach Ravana's Lanka. Today, you can witness the chain of limestone shoals, between Rameswaram Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, India, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

3. Janakpur

For the unversed, as per Ramayana, Janakpur is the birthplace of Goddess Sita. Goddess Sita was also married to Lord Rama. As per the epic, King Janaka found a baby girl (Sita) in a furrow and raised her as his daughter. Right now, Janakpur is a sub-metropolitan city in Dhanusa District of Province No. 2 of Nepal.





4. Panchvati

Panchavati is the forest in Dandakaranya and it was in this place, where Lord Rama built his home along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman during their period of exile. It is also known as the site of Sita’s Haran.And now, in today's time, Panchvati is just 4.2 km from Nasik. This area has Kala Ram Mandir, Sita Gufa (The Cave of Sita) and Kapaleshwar Mandir among others.

6. Ashok Vatika

To jog your memory, Ashok Vatika was one of the gardens in the Kingdom of Ravana. And in this place, Sita was held captive after she was abdcuted. The present location is believed to be the Hakgala Botanical Garden which is close to the resort city of Nuwara Eliya in Sri Lanka.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×