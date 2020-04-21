Ramadan 2020: 9 Iftar recipes to celebrate with your family during lockdown

Since this Ramadan 2020 will be celebrated at home, here are 9 delicious Iftar recipes you can try.

Ramadan, the holy month of the Islamic calendar will start from April 23. It marks the period when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset to show gratitude. Ramadan requires long periods of fasting. Even though it is hard to follow, many Muslims around the world adhere to strict fasting rules from sunup to sundown. The pre-dawn meal is known as Suhoor, and the fast-breaking meal eaten after sunset is called Iftar.

Usually, families and friends gather to break the fast by eating the evening meal. But this year, many will break their fast differently amid the lockdown. With mosques and all eateries closed, people are advised to pray at home and maintain social distance. So, most people will avoid large gatherings and celebrate suhoor and iftar individually or with family at home. But that shouldn’t stop you from celebrating Ramadan with a lot of zeal.

If you’re someone looking to break their fast with some delicious lip-smacking dishes, here are 9 recipe ideas to help you out.

Kabuli Pulao

A beautifully spiced serving mixed with carrots, raisins and lamb, Kabuli Pulao is rich in flavour and perfect for the occasion.

Falsa Sharbat

Falsa is a delicious fruit found only in the summer. The sharbat has an ethereal taste that will make you slurp on the drink all summer long.

Dum Biryani

The Dum Biryani is a resplendent recipe cooked with utmost precision. It is easy to make and delicious to eat.

Shawarma

A famous Arab dish cooked with cutting thin slices of chicken that will knock you off your socks!

Chicken Tandoori Cutlet

Taking your chicken cutlet game up a notch, the chicken tandoori cutlet is a scrumptious recipe everyone must try.

Cheese Pockets

These little delights are a crowd pleaser snack. If you love cheese, this is the recipe to go for.

Aloo Ke Kabab

Tasty and crispy recipe for those who love spicy desi food!

Moong Dal Kachori

A spicy snack made with a mixture of moong dal and other lip-smacking ingredients, it can easily be prepared at home.

Quick Tawa Pizza

We all love pizza. So, why not make the mouth-watering savory dish to satisfy the taste buds.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2020: Date, history, significance and fasting rules of the pious month

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×