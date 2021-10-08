Read these quotes that define the essence of good food

If there is one thing that you can always rely on to uplift your mood and to make your day happier it is good food. Good food is often underrated. It has the power to instantly change your mood. Good food is wholesome and delicious and can compel you to lick your plate clean. The aromas that come from piping hot food is something that we all love.

So here are some quotes that appreciate the importance of good food and the significance that it holds in our lives!

“Laughter is brightest in the place where food is.” – Irish Proverb

“Food for us comes from our relatives, whether they have wings or fins or roots. That is how we consider food. Food has a culture. It has a history. It has a story. It has relationships.” – Winona LaDuke

“Food can be very transformational, and it can be more than just about a dish. That’s what happened to me when I first went to France. I fell in love. And if you fall in love, well, then everything is easy.” – Alice Waters

“One of the very nicest things about life is the way we must regularly stop whatever it is we are doing and devote our attention to eating.” – Luciano Pavarotti

“The way you make an omelet reveals your character.” – Anthony Bourdaine

“Life is a combination of magic and pasta.” – Federico Fellini

“If you really want to make a friend, go to someone’s house and eat… The people who give you their food give you their heart.” – Cesar Chavez

“Ask not what you can do for your country. Ask what’s for lunch.” – Orson Welles

“The best comfort food will always be greens, cornbread, and fried chicken.” – Maya Angelou

“The only time to eat diet food is while you’re waiting for the steak to cook.” – Julia Child

