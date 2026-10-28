Ready to Doodle Your Way Into Another World? Join The Doodleverse by LG’s #LifeGenius Community

Ever seen a view so beautiful that you instantly reached for your phone? A sky painted in sunset hues, the sound of waves crashing against the shore, or a starry night that made you stop and stare. You took a picture, saved it to your gallery, and moved on. But a photograph can only capture so much. What about the colours you saw, the sounds you heard, and the little details that made that moment special?

What if you could turn those experiences into a memory you create yourself?

That’s the idea behind The Doodleverse, an immersive, two-hour doodling experience by LG’s #LifeGenius Community. It invites you to see, hear and feel your way through vibrant worlds, and translate those moments into your own creative expression. No artistic experience is required. Just bring your curiosity and let your imagination take the lead.

At the heart of this experience is LG’s 100-inch QNED evo AI Mini LED TV, transforming the screen into an expansive visual canvas. From the lush greens of a jungle safari to the fascinating details of ancient civilisations and architecture, and the limitless wonders of space, every world comes alive through rich visuals. It’s not just about looking at a scene. It’s about being immersed in it, noticing the details and letting them inspire you.

Guiding participants through this creative journey is Mansi, a self-taught artist from Rajasthan who has made a personality out of paint and mood boards. She’ll show you how to turn what you see, hear and feel into doodles of your own. A colour could become a pattern, a sound could inspire a line, and a fleeting impression could become a little memoir on paper.

And that’s where the mindfulness of doodling comes in. In a world of endless scrolling and picture-taking, doodling gives you a reason to pause, be present and enjoy the moment. It’s less about creating a perfect drawing and more about capturing an experience in a way that feels personal to you.

With Dynamic QNED Color Pro bringing a rich palette to the ultra-big screen and Mini LED with Precision Dimming Pro adapting to light and dark areas for nuanced shades, LG’s technology sets the scene for this creative exploration.

Because some moments deserve more than a place in your camera roll. They deserve to be experienced, interpreted and turned into memories of your own.

Ready to watch, wonder and doodle?

Join #LifeGenius Community at The Doodleverse and discover a new way to capture the moments that inspire you.

Event Details

Date: 31st October 2026 | Saturday

Time: 10:15 AM to 12:15 PM

Venue: Laughter Foyer, Gurgaon

Click Register Now to reserve your spot and be part of The Doodleverse!

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