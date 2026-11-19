Let's be honest, we've all been there. You wake up on a Sunday morning, promise yourself you'll squeeze in a workout, maybe try a little yoga or Pilates, and then somehow end up spending the morning scrolling through your phone or catching up on sleep. Your fitness goals can wait another week, right?

Well, what if this Sunday was a little different?

If you've been looking for a reason to get moving, The Pilates Playbook: Move. Breathe. Recharge. by the LG Life Genius Community is just the plan you need. Think of a morning dedicated to mindful movement, breathing, stretching and, most importantly, making time for yourself.

Leading the experience will be Meenal Pathak, who will take participants through an engaging Mat Pilates session. From warm-up exercises and controlled movements to stretches and breathing techniques, the session is designed to help you work on your core strength, flexibility and overall wellbeing. Whether you're already familiar with Pilates or simply curious to give it a try, expect a welcoming experience that makes movement feel enjoyable rather than another item on your to-do list.

And because wellness isn't just about how we move, but also the spaces we spend our time in, LG brings two of its air-care innovations into the experience. The LG Hot & Cold Air Conditioner, with its heating and cooling functionality, offers comfort across seasons, while the LG PuriCare 360° Air Purifier circulates purified air from every direction. Together, they bring the conversation around indoor comfort and everyday wellbeing into focus.

So, whether you've been meaning to get back into a fitness routine or simply want to spend a Sunday morning doing something for yourself, this is your sign to roll out the mat and join us!

Event details:

Event: The Pilates Playbook

Date: Sunday, 22nd November 2026

Venue: Immersion Room, Gurgaon

Want to be part of the experience?

Click Register Now to reserve your spot for a morning of movement, mindfulness and wellness.

Join the LG Life Genius Community on Facebook to be the first to know about upcoming workshops, masterclasses and experiences coming your way.

ALSO READ: Ready to Doodle Your Way Into Another World? Join The Doodleverse by LG’s #LifeGenius Community