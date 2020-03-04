Recipe of the day: Check out the antioxidant rich Buddha bowl recipe
Buddha Bowl is one of the popular buzzwords in the health circles right now. You must have seen plenty of pictures of the dish online by health bloggers. Talking about its origin, there are a lot of debate on the same. As per one of the theories, the dish was created by Zen priest called Dan Zigmond, co-author of Buddha's diet.
He told Epicurious that the original Buddha bowl was something that Lord Buddha used to carry when he travelled. It used to be filled with food donations by the locals. He told, “It was probably pretty healthy since Buddha lived before the age of cheap processed food but it was also probably pretty simple.” The bowl represents one main tenet of Buddhism i.e. balance.
Today we have listed out a Buddha Bowl recipe by Chef Cyrus Irani, Flax Healthy Living.
Indian Buddha Bowl: Check out the ingredient list and method right below.
Lettuce
mix greens 1 cup
sliced onion 5
tomato cherry 3 by 6
Rice Mix
brown rice 1/3cup
onion 1 tbl
cilantro 2 tsp
lemon oil dressing 2 tbl
Lazeez gravy 3 tbl
chaat to taste
heat & top over the brown rice
cilantro over the gravy 1/2tsp
kebab beet & chickpea kebeb 3 by 2
Pico de gallo
diced tomato 8pc
diced onion 5pc
cilantro 2 tsp
lemon olive oil 2 tsp
Protein mix
Indian paneer 60 gm
tomato sauce 3tbl
cilantro 2 tsp
lemon olive oil 2 tsp
chaat masala 3 dash
Indian paneer / Indian chicken 60 gm
Method: -mix all ingredients & micro
Side tzatziki 60 no sc.
Dips (mix both) yogurt cilantro dressing 50ml
Pomegranate 2tsp
Garnish pita chips 4pc
Method:
1. Mix the cooked brown rice with onions, cilantro, and lemon oil dressing and place it in the center of the bowl.
2. For the lettuce mix, mix 1 cup lettuce greens, sliced onions, and the cherry tomato halves. Place this mix at 12 o'clock in the bowl.
3. Mix the lazeez tomato gravy with chaat masala and heat it on the pan. Pour the gravy over brown rice and drizzle chopped cilantro on top.
4. Slit the beet kebabs into 2 and place it in the bowl at 2 o'clock position.
5. For pico de gallo, dice the tomatoes and onions, chop cilantro. Mix this with lemon olive oil. Place this mixture at 9 o'clock position along with the pomegranate.
6. Dice paneer and mix with tomato gravy, chopped cilantro, chaat masala, and lemon olive oil. Microwave this mixture for 30 seconds and place it in the bowl at 6 o'clock position.
7. For the tzatziki raita, grate the cucumbers and mix with curd. Place this between the pico de galo and paneer at 7 o'clock position in the bowl.
8. Place the cilantro yogurt dressing at 11 o'clock between the lettuce mix and pico de galo.
9. Place some pita chips at 5 o'clock position.
