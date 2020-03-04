Recipe of the day: Check out the antioxidant rich Buddha bowl recipe

Indian Buddha Bowl: Check out the ingredient list and method of this healthy and delicious dish right here.

Buddha Bowl is one of the popular buzzwords in the health circles right now. You must have seen plenty of pictures of the dish online by health bloggers. Talking about its origin, there are a lot of debate on the same. As per one of the theories, the dish was created by Zen priest called Dan Zigmond, co-author of Buddha's diet.

He told Epicurious that the original Buddha bowl was something that Lord Buddha used to carry when he travelled. It used to be filled with food donations by the locals. He told, “It was probably pretty healthy since Buddha lived before the age of cheap processed food but it was also probably pretty simple.” The bowl represents one main tenet of Buddhism i.e. balance.

Today we have listed out a Buddha Bowl recipe by Chef Cyrus Irani, Flax Healthy Living.

Lettuce

mix greens 1 cup

sliced onion 5

tomato cherry 3 by 6

Rice Mix

brown rice 1/3cup

onion 1 tbl

cilantro 2 tsp

lemon oil dressing 2 tbl

Lazeez gravy 3 tbl

chaat to taste

heat & top over the brown rice

cilantro over the gravy 1/2tsp

kebab beet & chickpea kebeb 3 by 2

Pico de gallo

diced tomato 8pc

diced onion 5pc

cilantro 2 tsp

lemon olive oil 2 tsp

Protein mix

Indian paneer 60 gm

tomato sauce 3tbl

cilantro 2 tsp

lemon olive oil 2 tsp

chaat masala 3 dash

Indian paneer / Indian chicken 60 gm

Method: -mix all ingredients & micro

Side tzatziki 60 no sc.

Dips (mix both) yogurt cilantro dressing 50ml

Pomegranate 2tsp

Garnish pita chips 4pc

Method:

1. Mix the cooked brown rice with onions, cilantro, and lemon oil dressing and place it in the center of the bowl.

2. For the lettuce mix, mix 1 cup lettuce greens, sliced onions, and the cherry tomato halves. Place this mix at 12 o'clock in the bowl.

3. Mix the lazeez tomato gravy with chaat masala and heat it on the pan. Pour the gravy over brown rice and drizzle chopped cilantro on top.

4. Slit the beet kebabs into 2 and place it in the bowl at 2 o'clock position.

5. For pico de gallo, dice the tomatoes and onions, chop cilantro. Mix this with lemon olive oil. Place this mixture at 9 o'clock position along with the pomegranate.

6. Dice paneer and mix with tomato gravy, chopped cilantro, chaat masala, and lemon olive oil. Microwave this mixture for 30 seconds and place it in the bowl at 6 o'clock position.

7. For the tzatziki raita, grate the cucumbers and mix with curd. Place this between the pico de galo and paneer at 7 o'clock position in the bowl.

8. Place the cilantro yogurt dressing at 11 o'clock between the lettuce mix and pico de galo.

9. Place some pita chips at 5 o'clock position.

