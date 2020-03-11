Recipe of The Day: Check out healthy and finger licking recipe of Chicken Jungli Sandwich
Chicken is one of the commonly consumed poultry in the world. The same is rich in several vital nutrients such as protein, carbs and fats among others. Many people especially health and fitness freaks include chicken on a daily basis as they are the best source of macronutrient protein.
And if you are a chicken lover then you would love to prepare and eat this finger linking and healthy recipe. To give a unique spin and right amount of kick to the healthy chicken sandwich the chef has included Jungli sauce. Read on to find out the ingredient list and the method of the recipe.
The recipe by Chef Cyrus Irani, Flax-Healthy Living
Ingredients:
slice bread 3 slice
jungli spread sauce (chutney+ sweet chilli sauce) 2tsp
mix greens 1/3 cup
sliced tomatoes( 5 ea both side) 10 ea
For Chicken Mix
rough diced boiled chicken 120 gm
chopped onion 2 tbl
salt 3 dash
chopped cilantro 2 tsp
lemon olive oil (lemon+olive oil+salt) 1 tbl
Tahina yogurt 2 tbl (tahina+ greek yogurt+ salt)
jungli sauce drizzle over chicken mix (both layer) 2tsp each
Method
1. Mix the sweet chili sauce with chutney to prepare the jungle spread sauce. Take 3 slices of bread and apply this spread on 1 side of the slice.
2. Roughly dice boiled chicken and mix it with chopped onion, salt, chopped cilantro, lemon olive oil, and tahini yogurt.
3. For assembling the sandwich, place 2 slices of pieces of bread and layer it with mix greens. Place the sliced tomatoes on top of the mix greens. Now add the chicken mixture on the top and drizzle with the remaining jungle sauce. Place one layer on top of the other and put the third slice of bread on the top. Cut the sandwich into 2 halve horizontally or diagonally.
