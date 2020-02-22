Recipe Of The Day: Check out the recipe of Chicken Pizza that has THIS unusual topping

Craving for a Chicken Pizza? Check out this unique styled pizza recipe that you can prepare in a jiffy.

If you are a spicy food eater and non-vegetarian then this dish is for you. Today we have covered Carrieban-inspired pizza recipe called Jerked Chicken Pizza which is topped with jerk laced chicken, tangy pineapple, and spicy jalapeno among others. For the unversed, the recipe follows the Jamaican style of cooking called Jerk. In the same, meat is dry-rubbed or wet marinated with Jamaican jerk spice which is a super hit spice mixture.

Originally, the seasoning was only used on chicken and pork, but nowadays, the same is used to marinate tofu, fish, beef, goat, and vegetables among others. Speaking of Jamaican jerk seasoning, it includes several powders such as garlic powder, cayenne pepper, onion powder, sugar, salt, paprika, black pepper, nutmeg and cinnamon among others. One can easily buy the jerk spice mix or sauce from the market.

Check out the recipe of Jerked Chicken Pizza right below.

Ingredients:-

Thin crust pizza base

Pizza sauce

Mozzarella cheese

Jamaican spiced jerk (for blackened chicken)

marinade chicken and cook.

Pineapple cubes

Slice jalapeño

Method :-

Bake in the oven till the cheese melts and the pizza gets a nice crust. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with chef RT special pizza seasoning.

The recipe has been provided by Chef Rakesh Talwar, Vice Global Tapas Bar.

