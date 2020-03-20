Recipe of the Day: Check out the recipe of healthy and delicious Vegan Burrito Bowl

Recipe of the Day: Fond of Mexican cuisine? Then you would love this recipe. Check out the recipe of Vegan Burrito Bowl right here.

Are you looking for some healthy yet lip-smacking dish that you can whip? Then read on as today we have shared the recipe of Vegan Burrito Bowl. The dish is not only nutritious but also bursts in flavour thanks to its Mexican style. If you are a Mexican cuisine fan then you will love to devour this dish. And if you are a Vegan diet follower, then voila! this is the dinner dish that you can prepare tonight. Talking about the health factor of the dish, the same has many nutrient-rich food items such as red rice, spinach and tofu among others.

Speaking of red rice, just like brown rice, this variant of the grain is also nutrient-dense and should be included in your diet. Red rice is loaded with fibre, iron and antioxidants among others. It gets its colour from a component called anthocyanin. One should consume the rice either partially hulled or unhulled. On the other hand, kidney beans are packed with proteins, carbs, fibre, folate, iron and manganese among others. Tofu which is an alternative of cottage cheese is not behind when it comes to nutritional profile. Talking of spinach, we already know how healthy it is and why one should include this superfood daily.

The recipe is provided by Chef Souvik Gupta, Culinary Head at Loft.

Vegan Burrito Bowl: Read on to know the ingredients and method right below:

For base

boiled red rice 200 gm

salt pepper 1 gm

For refried kidney beans

boiled kidney beans 25 gm=

red chili sauce 85 gm

Mexican sprinkler 1gm

roasted cumin powder as per taste

salt as per taste

chop fresh coriander 6 gm

For tofu cumin

oil 5 ml

dice tofu 100 gm

roasted cumin powder 1 gm

hot/grilled vegetable

sweet corn 40 gm

clean raw spinach 40 gm

raw julienne cut bell pepper 40 gm

cold stuff

shredded ice burg lettuce 25 gm

Mexican salsa 35 gm

guacamole dip 60 g

Method:

Pre-cook the red rice on a medium flame.

Take a plastic bowl and pour the cooked red rice and season it with salt and pepper and then microwave it for 60 seconds.

Take a combo bowl and toss red rice at the bottom of the bowl.

Spread the guacamole dip on the first right side followed by the Mexican salsa dip

Shred the iceberg lettuce next to the Mexican salsa dip.

Then arrange the tossed cumin tofu next to the salsa & pour refried kidney bean's on the tofu.

Then arrange the sautéed sweet corn next to toss tofu.

Then arrange the sautéed bell pepper next to the sauté sweet corn.

Then arrange clinted (sauté spinach with garlic oil) next to the sautéed bell pepper

Your scrumptious yet delicious vegan burrito bowl is now ready to serve.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More