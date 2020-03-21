Recipe of the day: Check out the recipe of nutrient packed BBQ salad

BBQ Salad: Check out the recipe of the healthy salad which has superfoods such as Barley, Beets and Quinoa among others.

As you know we share every day one recipe, today we have shared a yummy and delectable BBQ (barley, beets, quinoa) salad recipe which is also super healthy. It is loaded with nutritious white Barley, quinoa, beet and microgreens among others. Speaking of Barley, the same is rich in vitamins, minerals, and many other beneficial plant compounds. It is also packed with good amounts of chromium, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, vitamin B1 and niacin among others.

On the other hand, quinoa, which is a current popular buzzword in health circles, does not need any introduction. It is full of nutrients such as essential amino acids, fiber, magnesium, vitamins, iron, potassium, calcium, and phosphorus among others. Talking about microgreens, since their introduction to the restaurant scene in the 1980s, microgreens have been gaining a lot of popularity. Don't go by their size as they pack a good nutritional punch. They are mostly rich in potassium, iron, zinc, magnesium, copper, and antioxidants among others.

The recipe is provided by Irfan Sayyed, Chef de cuisine at Renaissance Mumbai.

Ingredients:

White Barley:50 gm

Quinoa: 35 gm

Baby beet: 75 gm

Granny smith apple: 40 gm

Baby Arugula: 50 gm

Lemon: 1 no

Dejon Mustard: 2 gm

Pommery mustard:2 gm

Sea Salt: A Pinch

Black pepper: To Taste

Microgreens assorted: 20 gm

Method:

Make a dressing with lemon juice, Dejon, Pommery, salt, and pepper and keep aside.

Soak barley a day in advance and boil for 20 mins drain and chill.

Boil quinoa for 20 mins and check for doneness and strain.

Boil baby beets, peel and chill in the refrigerator.

Slice the granny smith apples just before combining it with vinaigrette.

For plating wash the arugula in chilled water so that the leaves become crisp.

Place the arugula on the plate so as to form a bed for the salad, lightly toss the remaining ingredients with vinaigrette, check for seasoning and place on a bed of arugula.

Garnish with microgreens and serve.

