Recipe to make scrumptious Kadhi Pakora at home

There are some dishes that make you feel warm and happy. They are wholesome and soul-satisfying and are enough to make your day. One such incredibly delicious dish is kadhi pakora. This Indian dish basically includes kadhi that is made with curd, gram flour and spices, and pakoras made with a mixture of gram flour and onions among other ingredients.

This food is mainly served as a main course dish and is spicy and flavourful. It is best paired with a bowl of steamed rice. So if you want to make this dish at home, then follow the recipe given below.

Step 1

To make the pakoras, simply mix 2 chopped onions, tsp ginger paste, 1 tsp chilli powder, ¼ tsp ajwain, ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp kasuri methi in a bowl along with 1 cup gram flour, ½ tsp salt and 2 tbsp curd. Make small balls from this mixture and fry in oil. Keep aside.

Step 2

Combine 5 tbsp gram flour, ½ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chilli powder, ¼ tsp ajwain, ½ tbsp ginger garlic paste, 1 tsp salt and 1 cup curd in a bowl. Add 4 cups of water to this.

Step 3

Heat some oil in a pot and add ½ tsp methi, 1 tsp cumin, ½ tsp pepper, 1 tsp coriander seeds, 1 dried red chilli and a pinch of asafoetida. Add 1 chopped onion and 2 dry red chillies into the pot.

Step 4

Now add the prepared gram flour mixture into the pot. Let it come to a boil. Cover and cook on low heat for half an hour. Add the pakoras into the pot and mix. Serve hot.

