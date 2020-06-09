RecipeOfTheDay: Check out the recipe of Banana Bread by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Looking for easy peasy and perfect recipe of Banana bread? Then you are in the right place. Check out the recipe which is shared by none other than Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Who doesn't love super moist banana bread loaded with banana flavors? If you have been cherishing this dish for years and now planning to try your hands at it, then you are in the right place as today we are sharing easy peasy and perfect recipe of Banana bread. If you are thinking that preparing bread will be a task, then you will be surprised to know how simple it is. The dish is quite healthy considering there is no use of all-purpose flour and sugar, instead healthful foods such as almond flour, flax seeds powder and low-calorie sweetener are used.

And of course, we know how healthy bananas are. If you have bananas that are a little green and want them to ripen up, then you can place them in a baking sheet and bake at 250 degrees F for a few minutes or wait for a day. You can place the bananas in a paper bag and leave it at room temperature. They emit ethylene which leads to ripening. You can also add an apple to the bag to speed up the process.

Check out the recipe of Banana Bread by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor:

Ingredients

2 medium yellow banana

¼ cup butter

½ teaspoon cinnamon powder

½ teaspoon vanilla essence

½ tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon low-calorie sweetener

A pinch of baking soda

A pinch of sea salt

2 eggs

85 grams almond flour

1 tablespoon flax seeds powder

Method

Preheat the oven 180°C.

Take bananas on a baking tray and roast for 10-15 minutes. Allow to cool slightly.

Peel the bananas and add them into a large bowl and mash them using a fork. Add butter and whisk till well combined.

Add cinnamon powder, vanilla essence, lemon juice, low-calorie sweetener, baking soda, sea salt, and break in the eggs into the small bowl and whisk well.

Add almond flour and flax seeds powder and gently fold the mixture.

Transfer the prepared batter into a silicon mould and tap it gently. Place the mould on a baking tray. Bake in a preheated oven for 20-25 minutes.

Take the mould out of the oven and allow to cool to room temperature. De-mould and cut into slices.

Serve.

Are you planning to prepare this recipe? Let us know in the comment section below.

