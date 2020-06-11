RecipeOfTheDay: Check out the recipe of Pumpkin Pancake by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Love pancakes? Then you have to check out this yummy recipe by none other than Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Read on to know more.

Who doesn't like good old fashioned pancakes for breakfast? The whiff of a steaming stack of perfectly made, soft and fluffy pancakes can make anyone happy on a weekend morning. If you are planning to prepare a different recipe of it anytime soon then you are in the right place. Today we are sharing a quirky yet delicious recipe of pancake made from pumpkin. Yes, you read it right!. The recipe requires easily available ingredients and the best part is that you can prepare it in a jiffy! What’s also best about this recipe is that it isn’t only healthy, but also low on calories! The sugar element is eliminated with low-calorie sweeteners! These sweeteners fulfill the sweetness criteria and cut down your calorie intake.

If you haven't made pancakes yet and always eaten at restaurants then you will surprise to know how deceptively simple it is and you will wonder why you never prepared it before! Speaking of some hacks to get the best pancakes, make sure you prepare the batter perfect as it all starts with that. While making it don’t rush them on high flame, or flip them too early. Also, apparently one should use a cast iron for cooking. This type of skillet heats well and browns the pancakes without an excess of butter. However, you can use a nonstick pan or a griddle too. Talking about storage, you can refrigerate them in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

So without further ado, check out the recipe right away.

Pumpkin pancake by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor:

Ingredients

½ cup boiled and pureed pumpkin

¾ cup refined flour (maida)

½ cup oats flour

A pinch of salt

2 eggs

½ teaspoon vanilla essence

½ cup powdered low-calorie sweetener

2 tablespoons melted butter + as required

¼ cup milk

Kiwi pieces for garnishing

Honey for drizzling

Method

Sift refined flour in a bowl, add oats flour and salt and mix well. Add pumpkin puree, eggs, vanilla essence and low-calorie sweetener and whisk well.

Add butter, mix and whisk till a smooth batter is formed.

Heat some butter in a non-stick pan and wipe it. Pour a ladleful of batter on it and spread into a pancake. Cook till evenly done from both sides.

Garnish with kiwi pieces and drizzle some honey on top and serve immediately.

