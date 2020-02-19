RecipeOfTheDay: Check out the recipe of Quinoa stuffed Fried Chicken with Tartar Sauce

This Quinoa and the chicken-based recipe is not only lip-smacking but also healthy. Read on to know the ingredient list and method right here.

Today, we are sharing the recipe of Quinoa stuffed Fried Chicken with Tartar Sauce and the same is not only healthy but also delicious. Speaking of the two main ingredients, Quinoa (pronounced Keen-wah)s one of the popular buzzwords right now thanks to its amazing benefits. The superfood has been used on a daily in some parts of the world, however recently it became a trending food item. The grain is not only gluten-free but also is a provider of several essential nutrients such as proteins, iron, fibre, magnesium, B vitamins, potassium and calcium among others. The best part of Quinoa is that they fall under the category of whole grains and are usually grown organically. So, it is a win-win situation for those who are replacing it with white rice.

On the other hand, chicken is one of the most commonly consumed meats across the world. It is very popular among fitness freaks as it is one of the best sources of protein. The chicken comes in a variety of cuts. However one should mostly include the breast cuts as they are not the only the leanest part which few calories but also provide most protein in comparison to thighs, wings, and drumsticks.

Check out the recipe right below.

Ingredients

Chicken breasts-2

Salt & pepper – to taste

Chopped Thyme-1tsp

Canola Oil- for frying

For the filling

Boiled quinoa/ cooked brown rice -1/2cup

Bell peppers(finely diced)-2 tbsp

Onion(finely chopped)-1 tbsp

Garlic(finely chopped)- 1 tsp

Salt & pepper – to taste

Chilli flakes – ½ tsp

Cheddar cheese- as desired

Canola oil- 1 tbsp

For coating

Roasted makhana( coarsely ground) - 1/2 cup

Almond flour- ¼ cup

Egg-1

Salt, pepper, chilli flakes to taste

For the Tartar sauce

Mayonnaise- 2 tbsp

Chopped olives-2 tsp

Chopped gherkin- 1 tsp

Chopped pickled onion- 2 tsp

Chopped parsley-1 tsp

Chopped chives-1 tsp

Method-

First, prepare the tartar sauce by adding mayonnaise to a bowl. Mix in all the ingredients. Adjust the seasoning and put it in the refrigerator till it’s ready to be served.

To prepare the filling, heat oil in a wok, add the chopped garlic and onions to it and cook until translucent. Then add the chopped peppers and sauté till partially cooked. Now add the boiled quinoa or the cooked brown rice and sauté for a few minutes on high flame. Adjust the seasoning and take it the wok off the flame. Allow it to come to room temperature.

Now take the chicken breast, remove the supreme and clean it properly and remove any excess fat. Butterfly the chicken with a sharp knife and flatten with a meat hammer to flatten it out. Marinate with salt, pepper and thyme.

Once the filling is cool, add the cheese and mix well to bind the filling. Fill the marinated chicken breast with the prepared filling and close the chicken breast tightly.

Put some almond flour and the roasted & crushed makhana in two separate plates and whisk an egg in a bowl. Season all three with salt, pepper and chilli flakes.

Now coat the prepared chicken breast first with the almond flour, then dip in the egg mixture and finally coat the chicken evenly with the Roasted crushed foxnuts. Once the coating is done, refrigerate for about 30 minutes so that the chicken holds the coating well.

Now heat oil in a deep pan and fry the stuffed chicken breast on low heat till cooked through and golden brown. Remove on a kitchen paper to remove the excess oil from it. Slice the chicken evenly and serve along with tartar sauce.

The recipe has been provided by celebrity chef Amrita Raichand.

