Recipes to 3 tantalizing dishes you can make for Pongal

We all know that festivities are best enjoyed with platters laden full of rich delicacies as tradition mandates. And if you’ve been gearing up for Pongal then this harvest festival demands you put forth your best foot and whip up some tantalizing delicacies. One of the most intriguing rituals to follow on this festival is to boil milk and fresh rice in an earthen utensil till the milk overflows. This is then lovingly consumed. But many families lay out a royal feast for Pongal and if you plan to do the same, then consider cooking these dishes.

Savory Ven Pongal

If you are acquainted with the sweet Pongal, then Ven Pongal will come as a surprise. It is not sweet at all, but quite spicy as it is laced with clarified butter and oodles of pepper pods. Dish this up with freshly made coconut chutney or sambar made from 9 vegetables and you will be in for a real treat. Core ingredients for this are rice, moong dal, cumin seeds and asafoetida apart from other additions.

Buttery Murukku

This a snack known by many names throughout India. Interestingly, it is also cooked with many variations in the recipe as per the locally available produce. Chakli is a Maharashtrian speciality, while Murukku made often from rice flour is something people swear by in the southern parts of our nation. A tea time snack, buttery murukku has core ingredients like rice, urad dal and certain spices.

Rava Ladoo

When you’re expecting guests, it may be wise to prepare a couple of intricate dishes that have multiple elements, but an easy and fast to cook recipe is much needed. Rava ladoo is the latter and can be completely prepared within 20 minutes. All you need are rava or sooji and coconut apart from a sweetener.

Also Read: Chettinad Pazha Fruit Payasam recipe to make on Pongal