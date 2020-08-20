Recipes: 5 interesting ways to prepare Eggplant dishes

Are you not sure how to cook with eggplant? If yes, then try one of these amazing aubergine recipes to tantalize your taste buds.

Do you dread the sight of baingan? Aubergine or eggplant is one of the bitter vegetables that most people don’t like. If you grew up in an Indian home, you must be familiar with the smell of burning of roasted brinjal. Brinjal is a common ingredient in Indian cuisine but only limited dishes are prepared with this versatile vegetable.

Today, let’s try to break the norm and delve into some interesting eggplant recipes that will not only make you forget its better taste but allow it to become your new favourite. First, you need to know that the best methods to cook an eggplant include roasting, slow baking, frying and stewing. It should be cooked with oil or stew liquid – something it can absorb.

With that said, here are some interesting eggplant recipes to make you fall in love with the veggie.

Baba Ganoush

Before you raise your eyebrows in shock, let us tell you this dip is full of flavours and delicious. Made with olive oil, garlic, red chilli, tahini, lemon, parsley and brinjal, this dish can be the perfect dip for salads or starters.

Brinjal Parmesan Bake

The perfect comfort food, this eggplant parmesan bake is cheesy and hearty. It is a favourite amongst those who have been introduced to the cheesy gloriousness of this incredible dish.

Stuffed Aubergines

Forget stuffed peppers, presenting you this mouthwatering stuffed aubergine dish that will become the favourite on your lunch table. It is a side dish prepared with cutting the brinjal lengthwise and stuffed with cooked veggies and topped with some pomegranate and coriander. You can add any veggies you like.

Roasted Eggplant Wedges

If you thought potato wedges are the only ones that can satisfy your taste buds, think again! Try this tasty and healthy roasted eggplant wedges instead. You can eat them cold or hot.

Brinjal Grilled Parcels

Bundles of tomato and mozzarella wrapped in thin slices of aubergine tastes amazingly good. These little delights definitely deserve a place on your dinner table.

