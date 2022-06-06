Red Poha: Here are 5 reasons to try this superfood

Think of a nutritious and quick Indian breakfast and the first thing that strikes your mind is poha. Poha is a nourishing dish that is prepared from flattened rice and is extremely popular in the whole country. While some prepare it by adding veggies to it, many prefer to cook it in a desi style by adding some peanuts and namkeen to it. Red poha is yet another nutritious variation of regular poha that is prepared from red rice. Red poha has gained much attention lately because of its plenty health benefitting properties. During the process of manufacturing, red rice doesn’t undergo extreme processing and therefore its bran remains undamaged, prominent to provide multiple nutrients including fibre, vitamin B, and minerals like calcium, zinc, iron, manganese and magnesium.

Here we bring you 5 reasons why you should switch from regular poha to red poha.

Help in managing weight

Red poha has become a new fab among health enthusiasts since it promotes healthy weight loss while enriching the body with multiple nutrients. The fat content in red poha is negligible; hence you can munch on this superfood without worrying about the weighing scale. Red poha is rich in fibre (both soluble and insoluble) which keeps you filled for a longer period while cutting down your cravings, hence, shedding extra kilos from your body.

Promotes supple skin

Red Rice is packed with antioxidants like anthocyanins and other essential vitamins and minerals that fight harmful free radicals, help in the production of RBC (red blood corpuscles) and promotes healthy supple skin while delaying premature ageing. You can mix multiple vegetables in red poha for more effective results.

Good for diabetes

Red poha is rich in manganese, antioxidants, and contains an extremely low glycemic index that can do wonders for diabetes, pre-diabetes and even obesity. Comes under the category of whole grains, it contains healthy carbs and provides a steady supply of energy to your body. Add a dash of varied veggies and lemon juice to boost the flavour and health benefits.

Promote a healthy digestive system

Red poha contains a decent amount of fibre and probiotic bacteria that eases out digestive issues and keeps you away from gastrointestinal problems since it's very light on the stomach. Enhancing the movements of the bowel, it can soothe problems like constipation and diarrhoea super quickly. Include a bowl of yoghurt with red poha to reap enhanced benefits.

Beneficial for bone health

Red poha contains decent quantities of calcium and magnesium, both of which are quintessential for good bone health. Consumption of red poha can take you away from medical problems including arthritis, osteoporosis, and other bone-related diseases.

Red poha is an extremely nutritious option that is definitely worth a shot. From mid-day snacking to evening munches, red poha works as a perfect healthier alternative to decrease your unhealthy crunching while filling you up with the goodness of heart-healthy nutrients.

