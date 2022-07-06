Rejuvenating experiences you can have in Thailand away from the party scene

While visiting this country, most holidaymakers head to bustling Bangkok for partying hard. However, if you look beyond the nightclubs, lounges and go go bars, you’ll notice the pristine and untouched beauty of this island paradise. Apart from the spa offerings, this place has some thrilling adventure sports and relaxing adventures in store for you. So, if you’ve had your fill of crowded Bangkok, take a look at some of the more peaceful experiences you can take in away from the party scene.

Go diving off the coast of Koh Lanta

Further your romance with the crystal-clear waters while in Krabi by opting to go scuba diving off the coast of Koh Lanta. You can also swim in the middle of the blue waters and soak in the summer sun to your hearts content. As Mu Ko Lanta National Park encompasses many islands in the area, you may explore the stunning Khao Mai Kaew cave network and make your way to Khlong Chak Waterfall for a unique travel experience.

Visit the astonishing 7 levels of Erawan Waterfall

One of the most serene places in all of Thailand, this waterfall has an epic seven levels. Situated in Erawan National Park, almost every water level is accessible to the public via 7 tiers connected to footbridges. The hike to the waterfall in Kanchanaburi can be a relatively easy one, but only determined souls manage to commit to the trail in summer weather.

Kayak as you explore sunken caves at James Bond Island

If you wish to have a lovely kayaking experience, you must take a long-tail boat ride to James bond island. It would be prudent to set out as early as 5am so that you’re on the busy little tourist spot before the crowds join you there. Once at the island, you can enjoy the peace and quiet before setting off to explore the caves in a guided Kayak tour.

Parasail at Coral Island in Pattaya

Whether you adore scuba diving or parasailing, a visit to Coral Island in Pattaya is a must. The pristine waters hold more than beauty for the exciting marine life and coral reefs await you below the waters. You will have the opportunity to scuba dive, snorkel or even jet ski with the aid of an instructor in the area.

Adventure enthusiasts can also parasail while enjoying mesmerizing views of the vista with a bird’s eye view from the comfort of the parachute hovering above the boat.

