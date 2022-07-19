Remy’s Ratatouille to Hamburgers from Popeye, here’s how to cook your favorite cartoon foods IRL

Most of us recall our carefree childhood days as blissful moments of fun peppered with school, playtime and those unforgettable hours of watching our favorite cartoons. Whether you were an OG SpongeBob SquarePants fan, craved the Scooby Doo show or adored PowerPuff Girls, there was a fitting cartoon for every pre-teen. Well, things today are no different with kids tuning in to Peppa Pig or My Little Pony. Yet the one thing that remains the same is our curiosity about the dreamy and delicious treats that our favorite cartoons always seemed to sink their teeth into.

If you’ve always wanted to try Hamburgers from Popeye The Sailor Man, or Super Mario Bros' Spaghetti from the animated series, then we’ve got you covered. We bring you recipes to the ultimate cartoon food recreated IRL. Take a look!

ChimiCherryChanga from My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic

If your little one is a fan of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, then we have the perfect dish in mind for you. One of the characters in the series is little Pinkie Pie won't cease fixating on the notion of relishing a chimichanga loaded full of cherries. Fortunately, the recipe has been recreated for you, so you can make the Chimicherrychanga from the animated series at home to delight your little ones.

Remy’s Omelette from Ratatouille

Although this was a movie rather than a TV series, the 2007 film has a huge audience worldwide. The minuscule chef Remy may have been famous for his Ratatouille but his culinary journey with Alfredo began with the very first dish he made, which was an omelette. So, here’s the recipe to the succulent golden omelette Remy cooked for a nourishing breakfast for Alfredo and himself.

Scooby snacks from Scooby Doo

Growing up, one of the most delightful parts of watching Scooby Doo on TV was the soul satisfying moment after solving a mystery when Scooby was treated to those delicious Scooby snacks. In fact, if memory serves, it was Shaggy who happened to take a few bites of the dog food in the course of the series. Well, if you’d like to try your hand at making scooby snacks for your pooch, we have the perfect recipe for you. Beware though, for this treat is just reserved for your dog!

The Hamburgers from Popeye The Sailor Man

While Popeye the Sailor Man was famous for his spinach, fans of the beloved cartoon will recall that Popeye’s pal Wimpy used to crave some delectable hamburgers. The tiny patty tucked away in fluffy buns appealed to us all. And Wimpy who was continually craving the meaty patties could polish off scores of them in minutes and would always say he’d pay for them on Tuesday, yet never follow through. Here’s the recipe-

Homer Simpson’s Pink Donut recipe

One of the longest running shows in the history of television, the Simpsons have a wide range of fans. If you’ve been watching the show, you’re probably acquainted with just how fascinated Homer is with donuts that have a pretty pink glaze. Well, the treat from the show can be whipped up in your own home kitchen with this nifty recipe that would do Homer proud. Take a look-

Super Mario Bros' Spaghetti Sandwich

A major series that also sprouted a range of games, The Super Mario Bros. Super Show also had a delicious factor. The spaghetti that the brothers enjoyed as a practice was every foodie’s dream. As we watched the Italian siblings tuck into their juicy plate of spaghetti, we couldn’t help but want to recreate it with their magic sauce. Well, here it is as a spaghetti sandwich.

Pizza Gyoza from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Feast of Fiction S4 Ep7

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were famous for their love of pizza. But only die hard Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans will recall the Feast of Fiction episode from season 4, where four turtles enjoyed Pizza gyoza. Well, you can now whip up the tempting dish!

Spaghetti and meatballs from Lady and the Tramp

One of the most memorable scenes from the movie about a canine love story- Lady and the Tramp would be the one where the couple shared a plate of spaghetti and meatballs. Most of us would agree that the moment where Tramp lovingly bumped the last of the delicious meatballs to his lady love captivated our hearts. Well, here’s your chance to cook that beautiful plate of pasta from the movie for your dinner.

