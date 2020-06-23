Restaurateur Ranbir Nagpal OPENS UP on functioning during the new unlock phase

Restaurateur Ranbir Nagpal on how restaurants have been functioning during this new unlock phase and more.

Just like every other sector, the hospitality sector has also received a severe blow because of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown. A few days ago, the central government announced the new unlock phases. With this new phase being implemented in many places, several restaurants have also started or looking forward to starting their business amid the crisis.

To know how things are at ground level and how restaurants are functioning, we asked Mr. Ranbir Nagpal, Partner at Yazu: Pan Asian Supper Club to share his experience and how they are tackling the situation with guidelines and new ideas while the whole strives hard to end this corona times.

Q: How your restaurant is prepping up/following guidelines during the unlock phase?

A: We are extremely cautious when it comes to following protocols that ensure the health and safety of our guests and our employees. Besides the extremely stringent hygiene standards that we follow at Yazu with our staff and the way we handle the food and workplace, we go beyond the outlet by ensuing that our limited workforce is staying at the quarters provided to them and all three requirements are provided to them. Any new employee that has to join our team has to go through a mandatory 10 days quarantine where he is monitored daily for his temperature before he can come and join the whole team to handle the food. We also have spot corona testing kits that we use every fortnight to ensure that our staff and our guests are well protected.

Q: What are the restaurateurs' expectations in this new post-lockdown phase?

A: Besides just looking at our profits and losses we are more concerned about what is happening worldwide and how that would affect our patrons and also the team who is depending on us to provide for their families and our future plans would involve around our team and our best efforts to retain our full strength. We are sticking to providing the best quality food available worldwide, right next door which is not unreasonably expensive. Health, good food, and safe services are our priorities!

Q: How will delivery be in the new post-lockdown phase?

Until there is a cure for Covid-19 is readily available in the market this is going to be the new normal because people would want to stay indoors and choose to order in rather than eat out and expose themselves to the chance of catching the virus. We intends to strengthen our delivery and stick to our highest standards of hygiene and food handling and try and communicate with our customers and reassure them that we are still the safest place/restaurant in the industry to dine/order your takeout at. We have come up with this virtual experience to make online parties, kitty parties, meetings, etc still possible with super delicious pan-Asian food delivered at one common time to different locations of the group members. Through our online experience, the customers will be dining together on the same day, same time from home! during their group calls, Just place the order a day prior, with the dishes picked from the exclusive monthly menu.

Credits :Pinkvilla

