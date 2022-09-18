Right from Agonda to Majorda, explore South Goa's most tranquil beaches

Goa is renowned for having stunning surf and turf with a wide range of activities . Yet, South Goa is suited to those who covet a romantic trip there. When you wish to spend a day away from the beaches, you can also go out and discover Goan history and culture. When you go out to explore South Goa, you will see a lot of beach shacks, sun loungers, and Portuguese-era homes. Take a look at some places you must head to-

Beach at Agonda

Goa's Agonda Beach is a stunning stretch of sand. This spotless beach, which is roughly two miles long and is situated 76 kilometres south of Panjim, serves as a sea turtle breeding area in September. In comparison to the other Goa beaches, it is more peaceful. Although hawkers are not permitted on the beach, there are shacks and small stores lining the shore where you can buy accessories. You can enjoy seafood and other mouthwatering Goan specialties at any number of affordable restaurants in Agonda. Your trip to Cabo de Rama Fort will be worthwhile if you want to go sightseeing because the roads are beautiful.

Beach Colva

The main beach of the coastal community of Colva, which is well-known for its coastlines and history, is called Colva Beach. It is one of south Goa's busiest beaches. The most popular dish among Colvians is fish curry and rice. At the beach, there are many shacks offering additional specialties. On a clear day, you can engage in water activities at the beach, such as paragliding, jet skiing, banana boating, etc. Additionally, you can board a cruise with your friends and family. In addition to these outdoor activities, you can unwind by visiting local hotels and restaurants.

Near the shore, there are also shops where you can buy mementos to take home. The best souvenirs are the Goan cashews and Feni, the well-known alcoholic beverage from Goa.