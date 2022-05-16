Romantic spring-date places in Chennai you must visit

Chennai, also known as the capital of Tamil Nadu, is a prominent hub for all the vacation seekers out there for a good reason! The city has everything, right from cultural history to beaches to antique works of art- Chennai is steeped in marvellous places that will give you a great experience. If you are planning a romantic getaway with your lover, then let us tell you that Chennai has utterly magical places that can make your romantic encounters peacefully beautiful and mystic. Right from capturing the sunsets together, to getting lost in the romantic saga of a beautiful coffee house to cosy boat rides- this city will leave you surprised on your dream date. Here are some most romantic places in Chennai you must definitely visit for a relaxing date with your partner.

Theosophical Society

One of the most quaint and serene corners between lush greens in Chennai that will definitely let you spend some quality time with your partner amid the crowd. Covering an area of 100 hectares, this place is open for a limited period of time and does not allow any vehicles inside the premises and that is the perfect reason for its heavy on nature and calm environment. Take a stroll with your love hand-in-hand, chat and gain all the peace you need, chip in cultural performances and spend the perfect romantic moments in Theosophical Society which is situated in Adyar.

Wild garden café

One of the most adored places for a romantic date is always a cute café and Chennai has loads of them. Wild Garden Cafe has the perfect ambience for a spring date as it is loathed in greenery. Right from mouth-watering delicacies to delicious drinks- the café offers almost everything to make your conversation keep going with your partner. Moreover, if your partner is a shopping lover then you can take them out for a shopping spree or can even gift some outfits as this place offers trendy clothing designs from prominent designers. Besides these, a cute flower shop is also located in the area that adds up to a perfect date. Is there any reason not to plan your date here?

Muttukadu

Do you long for a perfect aquatic escape with your babe? After exploring the land and seashores, do you want to dive deep into the romantic retreat in the most unusual way? If yes, then the greenish-bluish tinted backwaters of Chennai will take you towards the quixotic serenity with a clear peaceful sky above, calm water surrounded by lush greens, along with a tranquil boat ride. The place offers varied varieties of boats including speed Boating, powerboating, and shared boating: opt as per your liking. Muttukadu is operational from 9 am to 5 pm and the starting cost of boating is INR 50.

Azzuri Bay

Fine dining with a romantic setting makes a perfect place for a date. And Azzuri bay café has almost everything on the list to convert your spring date into a more sophisticated and peaceful one. With multiple cuisines like Chettinad Thai, South Indian, Sea Food and Mediterranean blended with a view of a splendid sunset, enjoy the most romantic time at Azzuri Bay with your bae and curate unforgettable memories.

