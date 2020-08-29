Roti Lasagna To Roti Payasam: 4 delectable new recipes you can make with leftover rotis

Are you someone who hates wasting food? If yes, then you are at the right place. Today, we bring you 4 lip-smacking leftover recipes that can be made with basic rotis.

Indians are obsessed with the round, unleavened griddle flatbread made from stoneground whole-meal flour as we have grown up eating them. Rotis taste incredible with dal, curries and vegetables. However, it is also one of the most leftover food in our meals.

Cooking with leftovers is sustainable, thrilling and fun. It is a perfect cooking technique for all lazy cooks out there as it cancels extra effort of cooking a dish from scratch. You only need to reheat, add some basic ingredients and voila! You have magically turned an old, boring and plain roti into a brand-new scrumptious dish. Here are 4 delectable ways you can turn your basic roti into something tasty and flavourful.

1. Roti-Vegetable Stir Fry

Cut rotis into small squares, add some butter and fry them up until they are crisp. Take a saucepan, add oil and onions until it turns golden-brown. Once done, add ginger-garlic paste, tomatoes, assorted vegetables and masalas of your choice. Keep stirring the veggies until cooked. Once cooked, put the fried square rotis and cottage cheese. Mix it well and let it simmer for about 2-3 minutes. Turn off the heat and serve hot.

2. Cheesy Roti Lasagna

Take a baking tin and brush with oil. Place a roti on the bottom, spread a layer of any leftover curry and cover it up with another roti. Put ketchup, mustard and barbeque sauces over the top layer. Add another thin layer of curry over the sauces and finally the last layer of roti. Grate some cheese on the top. Bake it and serve warm.

3. Crispy Roti Cutlet

Cut and grind rotis and place the mixture in a bowl. Mix boiled and mashed potatoes, chopped onions, grated carrots, sooji/rava, coriander leaves, salt and green chillies. Once mixed well, knead the mixture like a dough and make patties with your palms. Roll the patties onto the grinded breadcrumbs before deep-frying them. Once fried and crisp, eat them.

Also Read: Cookies, Truffles and Doughnuts: Effortless 3-ingredient Nutella recipes

4. Delectable Roti Payasam

Cut the rotis into small squares and reheat them in a pan until they become crispy. Cook chickpeas in a pressure cooker. Take ghee in a skillet, add raisins and cashews. Take a saucepan, cook coconut milk and jaggery over medium flame until it becomes a thick syrup. Add the cooked chickpeas and crisped rotis in to mixture until it’s completely absorbed. Add more coconut milk, cardamom powder, cashews and raisins. Serve warm.

